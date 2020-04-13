Berlin's Schaubühne Will Stream UNGEDULD DES HERZENS Today, April 13

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Berlin's Schaubühne will stream Ungeduld des Herzens (Beware Of Pity) today at 12:30pm EST.

The production is written by Stefan Zweig. This version is performed by Simon McBurney, James Yeatman, Maja Zade and the ensemble, and directed by Simon McBurney.

The production premiered on 22nd December 2015 at Schaubühne am Lehniner Platz, but the stream was recorded at the Barbican in London in February 2017.

Duration: 120 minutes. It is available with English subtitles.

For more information, or to watch the production, visit https://www.schaubuehne.de/en/start/index.html.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You