Berliner Ensemble Shares Stories in New Series VOICES FROM AN EMPTY THEATER

Berliner Ensemble has taken to social media to share their new project Voices from An Empty Theater.

In the series, members of the ensemble stand in the empty theater and recite monologues or share their thoughts on the current global health crisis.

Below, watch two of the latest installments.

The first stars Andreas Döhler and Josefin Platt, bringing Antonin Artaud's thoughts on theater and the plague, woven into Brecht's "Galileo Galilei."

The second stars Corinna Kirchhoff, using a text by the writer Judith Schalanksy to ask "Can people learn?"

