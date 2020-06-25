Berliner Ensemble Shares Stories in New Series VOICES FROM AN EMPTY THEATER

Article Pixel Jun. 25, 2020  

Berliner Ensemble has taken to social media to share their new project Voices from An Empty Theater.

In the series, members of the ensemble stand in the empty theater and recite monologues or share their thoughts on the current global health crisis.

Below, watch two of the latest installments.

The first stars Andreas Döhler and Josefin Platt, bringing Antonin Artaud's thoughts on theater and the plague, woven into Brecht's "Galileo Galilei."

The second stars Corinna Kirchhoff, using a text by the writer Judith Schalanksy to ask "Can people learn?"


Related Articles View More Germany Stories   Shows


More Hot Stories For You

  • QUIZ: Only People Who Had a Hamilton Phase Can Get an A+ on This Trivia Quiz
  • Denmark Arts Center to Host Online Kids Camps
  • QUIZ: Everyone is a Combination of Act 1 and Act 2 Hamilton Characters. Which One Are You?
  • Watch Lea Salonga & Seth Rudetsky Live In Concert (At Home) This Weekend