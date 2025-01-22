BLUE MAN GROUP Comes to Berlin

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Anyone expecting a peaceful night out should look elsewhere. The show offers rocking percussion, entertaining comedy, and intense bursts of colour. Since 2004, the Blue Men have been captivating audiences in Berlin - celebrating one of the most successful long-run shows in the city. You even might become part of the show - this year, by the way, the BLUE MAN GROUP is celebrating 20 years of unique shows at Marlene-Dietrich-Platz!

The Stage Bluemax Theater on Potsdamer Platz was designed exclusively for the Blue Man Group. The technology has been custom-tailored to the artists to ensure a consistently high-quality entertainment experience. The theatre can accommodate more than 600 people in the audience and enjoys the best public transport connections.

Since its launch in 2004, the BLUE MAN GROUP has risen steeply to become the most successful long-running show in Berlin. The show in the heart of the German capital has already thrilled millions of spectators: With a rocking concert atmosphere, first-class comedy and fascinating show effects, the Blue Man keeps everyone in their seats.

The twentieth anniversary will also be celebrated with a rousing stage show. And for everyone, because there are no language barriers!

Audience interaction is a central focus of the show. As soon as you enter the Stage BLUEMAX Theatre, you'll be right in the middle of it and very close to it, with new technologies such as virtual reality and current topics relating to social media and connectivity also increasingly finding their way into the show - in a way that you definitely won't expect!

The unique combination of multimedia, science, music, art, and the unavoidable strangeness of the blue men all converge to draw you under their spell. Another feature are the instruments especially developed for the Blue Man Group. The Blue Man Group uses them throughout the night's performance with the support of a live band, offering fun for adults, school classes and children. Because the performers rely almost exclusively on non-verbal communication, this is the perfect show for visitors from Germany and from around the world.

