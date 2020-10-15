Upcoming Virtual and In-Person Productions Amid COVID-19 in Southwest Florida

What local theatres are doing to bring you entertainment in the middle of a pandemic

Being in a global pandemic is not fun for anyone, but the theatre industry is especially struggling right now. If you're as passionate about theatre as I am, you're also really missing being able to go to live performances at all of your favorite local theatres. However, several local SWFL theatres have begun to reopen with safety precautions, and others are turning to online options for theatre entertainment this season. While it will be a while until we can freely gather again without having to worry about being socially distant or wearing a mask, check out the current local theatre options available coming up (and currently running)!

Alliance for The Arts

Alliance for The Arts has introduced an outdoor stage, where you bring your own blanket or chairs and spread out on your dedicated spot on the grass. November 12 to 15, their youth theatre will be performing A Midsummer Night's Dream outdoors, and on October 17 they will have a showing of Rocky Horror Picture Show outdoors with a shadow cast performing alongside the movie. To read more and get tickets, click here: https://www.artinlee.org

Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Broadway Palm has Mamma Mia! playing now in their main theatre. Their tables are socially distant, and they require guests to wear masks while not eating, as well as several other safety precautions. The show is running now through November 14. To read more and get tickets, click here: https://broadwaypalm.com

Cultural Park Theater

Cultural Park has reopened with socially distant seating. Their next production is Wake Me At Midnight, October 22 to November 1. To read more and get tickets, click here: http://culturalparktheater.com

Florida Repertory Theatre

Florida Rep has pushed their previously announced 2020/21 season to 2021/22, but they do have several exciting online offerings coming up. They are continuing their popular Stage@Home Zoom series on Fridays in October, bringing their annual PlayLab Festival online starting in November, creating a virtual Zoom version of Clue, and their Education program also has some upcoming streamed productions in the works. To read more and get tickets, click here: https://www.floridarep.org/the-season/

Gulfshore Playhouse

Gulfshore Playhouse plans to reopen their season next month with the world premiere of Higher, a one-man show written and performed by Jeffrey Binder, November 7 to 29. To read more and get tickets, click here: https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/2020-2021-season/

The Laboratory Theater of Florida

The Lab is currently working on filmed versions of shows that will be available for streaming on particular dates, including:

Rest Stops of America; October 17, 25, 30

The Realish Housewives of Fort Myers; November 15, 20, 28

The Eight: Reindeer Monologues; December 11, 19, 20

To read more and get tickets, click here: http://www.laboratorytheaterflorida.com/#

The Marco Players

The Marco Players will have socially distant seating as they open Born Yesterday, October 28 to November 8. To read more and get tickets, click here: https://www.themarcoplayers.com/born-yesterday-2/

The Naples Players

The Naples Players has also pushed their previously announced 2020/21 season to 2021/22 and taken their theatre outdoors! Their next outdoor theatre production will be It's A Wonderful Life: Live Radio Play on December 19. They also have outdoor movies twice a month. To read more and get tickets, click here: https://naplesplayers.org/discover-culture/

The Studio Players

The Studio Players has reopened with socially distant seating; their next production will be Circle Mirror Transformation, November 27 to December 13. To read more and get tickets, click here: https://www.thestudioplayers.org

I hope everyone gets to enjoy some of the fantastic theatre being offered in this strange time. Support local theatre, and stay safe!

Photo Credit: Joe Dafeldecker

Shows View More Ft. Myers/Naples Stories Related Articles