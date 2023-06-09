Tickets On Sale Now For LOVING AVERY at Arts Garage

Tickets are now available for purchase for a very special benefit concert: LOVING AVERY: A Musical Salute to Avery Sommers to be headlined by singers Rob Russell and Anthony Nunziataâ€”along with special guests Copeland Davis, Patty Chamberlain, Tony Siders, and Meri Ziev, backed by Music Director Phil Hinton (piano) with Frank Derrick on drums and Val Shaffer on bass.

Sponsored by Legends Radio 100.3 FM, this one-night-only, entertainment-packed and surprise-filled benefit will be held on Sunday, July 23, at 7 pm.

Tickets to LOVING AVERY are $75 per person and are available for purchase by calling the Arts Garage at 561.450.6357 or by going online to Click Here.