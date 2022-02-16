The Studio Players to Offer FlexTickets for Season 10

The Studio Players is currently running a huge promotion on ticket prices for the upcoming Season 10. The promotion is called FlexTickets and have a discount up to $7.00 per ticket. With FlexTickets the patron can switch dates, switch performances, and customize their visits throughout Season 10, all without any exchange fees. The promotion runs from now until March 15th.

These tickets will be the lowest price for Adult admission in all of Southwest Florida's Community theaters. Customer can purchase 12+ tickets for as little as $276 for the entire season! There is also a 10 ticket package for $240, a 8 ticket package for $200, and a 6 ticket package for $156. To find out more visit The Studio Players website at www.thestudioplayers.org or call 239-398-9192 for more information. If ordering online you must use discount codes - 12 tickets -FLEX12, 10 ticket -FLEX10, 8 tickets-FLEX8 and 6 tickets -FLEX6. There will be a service charge when ordering online, so to avoid the charge, just call 239-398-9192 to get set up.

This promotions is only for Season 10 beginning July 22, 2022.