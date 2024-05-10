Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall Announces Winners For 15TH ANNUAL 2024 HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL AWARDS

The emcee for the evening's awards celebration was Lauren Hope, NBC-2 Meteorologist.
Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW announces winners for the 15th Annual 2024 High School Musical Awards which were held Thursday, May 9 at 7PM.
The emcee for the evening's awards celebration was Lauren Hope, NBC-2 Meteorologist. The participating schools were Bishop Verot Catholic High School, Canterbury School, Cypress Lake High School, Ida S. Baker High School, Island Coast High School, Lehigh Senior High School, North Fort Myers High School and Oasis Charter High School; and over 400 students participated in High School musicals.
Standout Technical Student Achievement: Taylor Copeland
Standout Performer: Hannah Cruz
Standout Technical Student Achievement: Jaclyn Gossett
Standout Performer: Ella Cameratta
Standout Technical Student Achievement: Sophia Pyles
Standout Performer: Marianna Young
Standout Technical Student Achievement: Melaney Stringham
Standout Performer: Joshua Malpica
Standout Technical Student Achievement: Christel Cowan-Gonzalez
Standout Performer: Dylan Clark
Standout Technical Student Achievement: Grace Carter
Standout Performer: Angie Wilcox
Standout Technical Student Achievement: Landon McCarthy
Standout Performer: Mia Zottolo
Standout Technical Student Achievement: Ashlynn Richardson
Standout Performer: Yovanna Ignjatic
Winner: Yovanna Ignjatic – Oasis Charter High School
Runner-up: Mia Zottolo – North Fort Myers High School
Winner: Sophia Gois Simoes – Oasis Charter High School
Runner-up: Catherine Olsen – Oasis Charter High School
Winner: Marianna Young – Cypress Lake High School
Runner-up: Soél Novello – North Fort Myers High School
Winner: Joshua Malpica – Ida S. Baker High School
Runner-up: Nathaniel Roche – Lehigh Senior High School
Winner: Cypress Lake High School
Runner-up: North Fort Myers High School
Winner: North Fort Myers High School
Runner-up: Ida S. Baker High School
Winner: Ida S. Baker High School
Runner-up: Oasis Charter High School
Winner: North Fort Myers High School
Runner-up: Cypress Lake High School
Winner: North Fort Myers High School
Runner-up: Ida S. Baker High School
Videos