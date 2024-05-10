Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall Announces Winners For 15TH ANNUAL 2024 HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL AWARDS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW announces winners for the 15th Annual 2024 High School Musical Awards which were held Thursday, May 9 at 7PM.

The emcee for the evening's awards celebration was Lauren Hope, NBC-2 Meteorologist. The participating schools were Bishop Verot Catholic High School, Canterbury School, Cypress Lake High School, Ida S. Baker High School, Island Coast High School, Lehigh Senior High School, North Fort Myers High School and Oasis Charter High School; and over 400 students participated in High School musicals.

2024 15th ANNUAL HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL AWARDS:

Bishop Verot Catholic High School:

Standout Technical Student Achievement: Taylor Copeland

Standout Performer: Hannah Cruz

Canterbury High School:

Standout Technical Student Achievement: Jaclyn Gossett

Standout Performer: Ella Cameratta

Cypress Lake High School:

Standout Technical Student Achievement: Sophia Pyles

Standout Performer: Marianna Young

Ida S. Baker High School:

Standout Technical Student Achievement: Melaney Stringham

Standout Performer: Joshua Malpica

Island Coast High School

Standout Technical Student Achievement: Christel Cowan-Gonzalez

Standout Performer: Dylan Clark

Lehigh Senior High School:

Standout Technical Student Achievement: Grace Carter

Standout Performer: Angie Wilcox

North Fort Myers High School:

Standout Technical Student Achievement: Landon McCarthy

Standout Performer: Mia Zottolo

Oasis Charter High School:

Standout Technical Student Achievement: Ashlynn Richardson

Standout Performer: Yovanna Ignjatic

Best Supporting Performer in a Female-Identifying Role:

Winner: Yovanna Ignjatic – Oasis Charter High School

Runner-up: Mia Zottolo – North Fort Myers High School

Best Supporting Performer in a Male-Identifying Role:

Winner: Sophia Gois Simoes – Oasis Charter High School

Runner-up: Catherine Olsen – Oasis Charter High School

Best Performer in a Female-Identifying Role:

Winner: Marianna Young – Cypress Lake High School

Runner-up: Soél Novello – North Fort Myers High School

Best Performer in a Male-Identifying Role:

Winner: Joshua Malpica – Ida S. Baker High School

Runner-up: Nathaniel Roche – Lehigh Senior High School

Best Orchestra:

Winner: Cypress Lake High School

Runner-up: North Fort Myers High School

Best Ensemble:

Winner: North Fort Myers High School

Runner-up: Ida S. Baker High School

Execution of Choreography:

Winner: Ida S. Baker High School

Runner-up: Oasis Charter High School

Technical Achievement:

Winner: North Fort Myers High School

Runner-up: Cypress Lake High School

Overall Production of a Musical:

Winner: North Fort Myers High School

Runner-up: Ida S. Baker High School

