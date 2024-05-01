Florida Rep Education to Present Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Florida Rep’s Education Conservatory Program will present Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” May 17 – 19, and May 24 - 26, in the Historic Arcade Theatre. Both evening and matinee show times will be offered. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students. Call 239-332-4488 to purchase or go online.



Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” staged version is based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature with songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice. The classic story follows Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is actually a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he and his enchanted household staff may return to their former selves. But time is running out and he must learn his lesson soon or be doomed for all eternity!



Florida Rep’s conservatory production is directed by Monique Caldwell, with music directed by Emily Turtle and choreography by Megan Leonard, and will be performed by forty-six local southwest Florida youth ages 10 to 18.



“Our conservatory students are very excited to bring this Disney classic to the stage,” said Florida Rep education program director Monique Caldwell. “Audiences will be enchanted by the music, the staging, and the characters, and wowed by the talent of the youth performers as they present the complete Broadway version.”



Ms. Caldwell added, “We also have students from our recent theatre tech program working in behind-the-scenes roles including stage management, costumes, sound, lighting, and props.”



Florida Repertory’s theatre conservatory program is designed for youth who want to pursue theatre. It offers youth artists an introduction to the professional theatre world with a real-life regional theatre experience providing a creative outlet that culminates with public performances. The students are cast following open auditions and participate in rigorous rehearsals. The set, costumes, props, lighting, and sound are designed and built by professional theatre craftsmen.



Florida Rep’s conservatory production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” is sponsored by Lynne Birdt and is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). Key roles in the production have been double-cast to allow for increased participation.



To learn more about the production or Florida Repertory Theatre’s educations program visit www.floridarepeducation.org. To purchase tickets, call the box office at 239-332.4488.

