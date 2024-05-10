Musical Classic 42ND STREET Announced At The Naples Players

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Charming and classic, audiences will be transported to the dazzling world of Broadway through the clicking euphony of tap dancing feet, sparkling costumes, and dazzling songs in The Naples Players' upcoming production of 42nd Street.

42nd Street is a larger-than-life celebration of musicals and the irrepressible spirit of Broadway. This timeless and inspiring showbiz fairy tale will be on stage from June 26 - July 21 in TNP's brand-new Kizzie Theater complete with state-of-the-art technology, a balcony, and additional accessibility accommodations.

Splashy and grand, this tap-dance-fueled musical follows starry-eyed Peggy Sawyer, a young and talented small-town performer who finally gets her big break on Broadway as a chorus girl. But just before opening night, the leading lady breaks her ankle. Will Peggy be able to step in and become a star in just 36 hours?

Peggy's rise from showgirl to star is the stuff of showbiz dreams. The score of 42nd Street is chock-full of crowd-pleasing Broadway standards, including "You're Getting To Be A Habit With Me," "Dames," "We're In the Money," "Lullaby of Broadway," "Shuffle Off to Buffalo" and "Forty-Second Street."

Director, choreographer, and Artistic Director of Dance Dawn Lebrecht Fornara is joined by the following team of industry professionals: music director, conductor, and Artistic Director of Music, Charles Fornara; assistant to choreographer Erica Sample; assistant to director Roseann Ruggiero; scenic designers Michael Santos and Jason Wagaman; lighting designer Chris Riley; Tony-nominated sound designer Joshua D. Reid; costume designer Dot Auchmoody; hair and makeup artist JamieLynn Bucci; prop director Amy Hughes; stage manager Cole Butcher; assistant stage managers Grace Caudill, Patricia Puia, and Anna Tipton; production assistants Jake Fattibene and Carter Zgonina; and dance captains Alex Minarik and Vanessa Tarabocchia.

Dawn will direct an all-star cast of Naples favorites including (in alphabetical order): Brad Brenner as Julian Marsh, Christian Dinsmore as Andy Lee, Kevin Kenneally as Abner Dillon, James Little as Bert, Jennifer Mance as Maggie, Elizabeth Marcantonio as Phyllis, Alex Minarik as Billy Lawler, Tina Moroni as Dorothy Brock, Matt Schwabauer as Pat Denning, Vanessa Tarabocchia as Anytime Annie, Lorelai Vega as Peggy Sawyer, And Lindsey Walsh as Lorraine.

The Impressive Ensemble Includes: Leonard Allen, Tammy Bourgeois, Logan Branstetter, Maddie Brendel, Joseph C Byrne, William Condit, Alanna Dachille, Vivienne Engelmann, Frankie Federico, Jillian Keith, LandOn Libbey, Joseph Loiacono, Lila Mastro, Lizzy Mehler, Adler Monpremier, Gavin Ott, Adriana Parodi, Jaedyn Procacci, Ella Provinzino, Gia Provinzino, Avery Roschek, Sadie Scardino, Fredley Sylvain, And Aiden Thayer.

Tickets

42nd Street will be on stage June 26 - July 21, 2024 in TNP's newly renovated Kizzie Theater on 5th Avenue South. Season tickets for TNP's 71st Season in historic downtown Naples are on sale now. Performances of 42nd Street are Wednesdays & Thursdays at 7:30 pm, Fridays & Saturdays at 8 pm, and Sundays at 2 pm. General tickets are $50 - $55, and season ticket holders are offered a price of $41 - $45. Those interested can visit NaplesPlayers.org anytime or call the TNP Box Office at (239) 263-7990.

