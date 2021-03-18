The Naples Players Announce Auditions And Workshops For THE WEDDING SINGER

The Naples Players have announced that their summer musical, The Wedding Singer, will take the Blackburn Hall stage at their iconic 5th Avenue South theater this summer from June 23 through July 25.

Open casting auditions for The Wedding Singer are set for Saturday, April 10 from 12-4 p.m. Walk-in auditions are always welcome, but it is highly recommended to schedule an audition time in advance at NaplesPlayers.org. Several main roles for both men and women ages 25 and up are available as well as additional ensemble cast with featured roles. Auditions are free to attend.

To encourage both new and seasoned talent to audition, two pre-audition workshops are scheduled for Saturday, April 3: A beginner workshop from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m and an intermediate level workshop from 1-2 p.m. will allow a maximum of 10 participants per workshop. In the workshops, attendees will learn the stylistic dance and techniques that Show Director and Choreographer Dawn Lebrecht Fornara is looking for during casting. Workshops are $50 per person.

More information about the show, auditions, and workshops is available online at NaplesPlayers.org or by contacting TNP Production Stage Manager Cole Butcher at (239) 434-7340, Ext. 125.