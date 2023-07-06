The Box Art Gallery, a prominent art institution known for its avant-garde exhibitions, is being compelled to relocate to a smaller venue as a result of the staggering increase in rental prices in South Florida. The announcement has left the artistic community in shock, with concerns raised over the impact on the local art scene and other small businesses in the area.

The Box Art Gallery is temporarily open by appointment only at their old location as they prepare for their relocation.

The gallery resume their full artistic program and continue enriching the community's cultural landscape with the Grand Opening Reception and presentation of “Florida! See it like a native!” art exhibition on August 12, 2023 at the new location at 809 Belvedere Road, West Palm Beach, Fl, 33405.

The Box Art Gallery currently has issued an Artist Call for “Florida! See it like a native!”

and Tickets to Opening Reception are now available.

The Box Art Gallery, which has long been a beacon for contemporary art enthusiasts, has been an influential force in the county's cultural landscape. Renowned for its daring exhibitions and support of emerging artists, the gallery has played a pivotal role in fostering creativity and pushing boundaries.

However, the rising rents in the area have dealt a severe blow to The Box Art Gallery's financial stability. The gallery's owner, Rolando Chang Barrero, faced with the current exorbitant leasing costs that average $25 to $35 a square foot, has made the difficult decision to move to a smaller location to ensure their continued operations.

Rolando Chang Barrero says, “ Being priced out of paradise is a real thing. Originally I was paying a little over $9 a square foot the increase in the commercial market may be boom for investors, but not for small minority business owners like myself. Thankfully my relationship with the current owner of the property is more than amicable and we plan to move to one of his other smaller spaces.”

While the specific details of the new venue had remain undisclosed until this week, Barrero has already announced that the The Box Art Gallery's will remain on West Palm Beach's Cultural Corridor and remain committed to their mission of promoting contemporary art and nurturing artistic talent. Barrero has pledged to seek additional temporary off site spaces to showcase larger installations, as he has in the past.

The Box Gallery has been celebrated for its spacious 4,000 square feet of exhibition space since opening in 2016, which provided a distinct experience for visitors. The limit the new gallery's ability to showcase large-scale installations and immersive exhibitions, which have become a hallmark of their identity are being resolved through partnerships and relationships with other institutions.