ALIEN: THE MUSICAL PARODY Comes to The Laboratory Theater of Florida in June

The Laboratory Theater of Florida will present the world premiere of Alien: The Musical Parody from June 7th to June 29th.

The Lab presents an original musical parody of the iconic 1979 film Alien. Our motley crew of cosmonauts awakes from hypersleep to investigate a distress signal from a nearby planet. They unwittingly bring onto the ship an aggressive alien bent on reproduction and domination—with tap dancing!

With book and lyrics by Laboratory Theater Artistic Director Annette Trossbach and music by W. Earl Sparrow, this brand new musical parody of the iconic 1979 film Alien makes its world premiere on the Lab Theater stage this June. Enjoy songs like Why Mansplaining is For Your Own Good, Everyone Who’s Homophobic is Secretly Gay, and the tap-dancing show-stopper Sacrifice. This motley crew of cosmonauts and cephalopods will have you laughing, applauding, and rooting for our alien, who just wants to be a mom.

Director Annette Trossbach says, “We’re following up our hit parodies Birds and Whatever Happened to Baby Jane with this over-the-top musical show that sends up the hit 1979 Alien movie, starring Sigourney Weaver. Tight harmonies, tap dancing aliens, and quick-witted banter will have audiences in stitches! It’s been a pleasure to develop this show with our team and with the support of the city of Fort Myers. Look out for special events surrounding the special effects for this show!”

Adapted and directed by Annette Trossbach, with music by W. Earl Sparrow, and workshopped by this tight-knit ensemble cast and crew, Alien: The Musical Parody is truly a Lab Theater original. This show features Riley Hart (Ripley), Cicero McCarter (Dallas), Liam Tritaik (Brett), Seth Ford (Parker), Christian Rivero (Ash), Daniel Sabiston (Kane), Jency Emo (Lambert), Esther Zuercher (Alien Queen), Tillman Emo (Ensemble 1), and Waner Del Rosario (Ensemble 2)—choreography by Erica Fiore.

This show opens the theater’s summer season and is included in the season pass, which is on sale now.

While this play is rated for all ages, it does feature raunchy humor.

Performance dates are:

June 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29 at 7:30 pm.

June 9, 16, 23, at 2 pm.

Special Events:

Half-price preview nights: June 5, 6 at 7:30 pm

Staging Teen Success Through Theater: June 8 at 7:30 pm

Sensory Friendly Performance: June 27th at 7:30 pm





Tickets are $42 each or $15 for students with valid student IDs. There are half-priced previews on June 5th and 6th, and there is a new Thursday night special ticket price of $37 each for adults. For tickets, please call the box office at 239.218.0481 or online at www.laboratorytheaterflorida.com.

