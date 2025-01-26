THE SOUND OF MUSIC is Now Playing at The Belle Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The timeless tale of love, music, and family comes to life at The Belle Theatre in a spectacular production of The Sound of Music. Featuring unforgettable songs and a heartwarming story, this beloved musical opened on January 24th and will run through February 9th.

This stage adaptation of the Academy Award-winning film tells the inspiring story of Maria, a young aspiring nun who brings joy, music, and love into the lives of the von Trapp family. With songs like "Do-Re-Mi," "My Favorite Things," and the iconic title song "The Sound of Music," this production is sure to captivate audiences of all ages.

"This production of The Sound of Music promises to deliver all the magic, joy, and inspiration that audiences have come to love, in a way that's fresh and captivating," said Tyler Young, the production's director. "We're excited to bring this heartwarming show to life, It's the perfect outing for families, couples, and anyone looking to experience the power of music and the beauty of this timeless story."

