THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Takes the Stage Next at The Naples Players

The Naples Players (TNP) bring side-splitting comedy to the stage with the award-winning Broadway hit, The Play That Goes Wrong, running from January 15 through February 16, 2025, in the newly renovated Kizzie Theater.

A riotous mix of physical comedy, technical mishaps, and delightfully clumsy performances, The Play That Goes Wrong follows the amateur theatre troupe of the Cornley Drama Society as they attempt to stage a murder mystery. With collapsing sets, forgotten lines, and uncooperative props, chaos reigns supreme—leaving audiences in stitches.

The production boasts an outstanding cast of local talent, including Cole Butcher, Christian Conn, James Duggan, Kit FitzSimons, Sarah Gamblin, Brad Goetz, Erica Jones, Tina Moroni, and Michael Santos. Adding to the magic, the creative team features Tony-nominated sound designer Joshua Reid, who previously lent his expertise to TNP's critically acclaimed summer 2024 production of 42nd Street.

“We are thrilled to welcome Joshua Reid back to TNP for this production,” said Bryce Alexander, CEO and Executive Artistic Director of TNP. “His incredible expertise, paired with the talent of our cast and crew, ensures that The Play That Goes Wrong will be a technical and comedic masterpiece.”

In addition to its standard performances, TNP will host a relaxed sensory performance on Tuesday, January 28, designed to provide a welcoming and inclusive environment for audiences with sensory sensitivities or processing challenges.

The Play That Goes Wrong is sponsored locally by Garage Doors of Naples and is part of The Naples Players' 71st Season Presented by Porsche-Naples.

Tickets are available online at NaplesPlayers.org or by calling the TNP Box Office at (239) 263-7990. Prices range from $41-$55. Shows run Wednesday thorough Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Student, educator, and veteran and discounts are available.

