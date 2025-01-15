THE LEHMAN TRILOGY Comes to Gulfshore Playhouse.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cast and creative team have been announced for the critically acclaimed Tony Award-winning play, The Lehman Trilogy at Gulfshore Playhouse. This theatrical masterpiece offers a sweeping exploration of the American Dream and the rise and fall of one of the most influential financial dynasties in history.

This epic production chronicles the journey of the Lehman brothers, from their humble beginnings as Bavarian immigrants in 1844 to their role in shaping global finance—and their firm's ultimate collapse in 2008. Over the course of three captivating acts, three powerhouse actors portray more than 50 characters over nearly 170 years, delivering performances that are monumental yet intimate.

The cast includes a stellar lineup of Equity actors, including Gulfshore favorite Ian Merrill Peakes (Gulfshore Playhouse: Maytag Virgin, Something Intangible) as Henry Lehman & others. Geoffrey Cantor (Broadway: Side Man; TV: Marvel’s “Daredevil” series) looks forward to making his Gulfshore debut as Emanuel Lehman & others. Cody Nickell (Gulfshore Playhouse: Constellations, Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol) will portray Mayer Lehman & others. Cody is thrilled to return to GP where he served as the first Artistic Associate from 2012-2014.

Directed by Gulfshore Playhouse veteran Jeffrey Binder (director of Camelot, actor in The Refugees, Every Brilliant Thing), The Lehman Trilogy features an extraordinary design team who brings the story to life with stunning visuals and sound. Scenic design is by Baron E. Pugh (Boston Lyric Opera, Berkshire Theatre Group, Capital Rep), with costume design by Kirche Leigh Zeile (Camelot at Gulfshore Playhouse, Weston Theatre Company). Graham Zellers (SoHo Rep, Theater for a New Audience) returns to Gulfshore as Lighting Designer, while sound design and original music is being crafted by Lindsay Jones (The Refugees at Gulfshore Playhouse, Slave Play on Broadway). Dialects coaching by Gary Logan, and the production is being Stage Managed by Madelyn Hawver. This production has been cast by Casting Director Michael Cassara, CSA.

“I’m so excited that The Lehman Trilogy is one of the plays Kristen chose for the inaugural year in the new Struthers Studio,” shared Director Jeffrey Binder. “Without a proscenium to hide sets and props in the wings and force your eye to a particular place, the Struthers draws us to the most fundamental aspect of theatre—the connection between the actor and the audience through the story.”

