Review: THE CHASE: A LIGHTBRINGER STORY at Off Broadway Palm

Review by Karen Goldberg

It’s a modern thriller from the cyber world. It’s 2014. Laila is in love and has found the man of her dreams, even though her family does not approve. She is from a conservative middle eastern culture. They are all recent immigrants to America. She has a large family to boot. They have trouble differentiating the accepted laws from their land to the laws of their new country.

To them, Laila has gone beyond the pale. She has dared to fall in love with a black man.

When her social media account starts spewing hatred, some of it blatantly racist, she is dumbfounded. Who has hacked her facebook account? Who has posted gross and untrue statements on her behalf?

It’s set in 2014 and is all true. Today we are more aware of the dangers of social media and how easy it is to be hacked. In 2014 it was much more difficult to recognize hackers and trace it back to the original poster. It was a hacker’s dreamworld; Make a fake account and let the chips fall where they may.

The real drama comes when Laila tries to discover who her cyberstalker is…and how every suspect leads her closer and closer to her own inner circle…her own family. They feel that their own laws have been broken.

Life is crazy like that. I have ten brothers and sisters myself. Who would I suspect if I were to be hacked and thought it might be family? You never know.

Go see The Chase: A Light Bringer Story. Laila Lee brings honesty, true characterizations and warmth to what could otherwise be a devastating story of betrayal. Her writing and realism are incredible. Do not miss it!

Produced written and performed by Laila Lee. The show repeats today at 5:30 pm and tomorrow at 1pm. For tickets, go to ArtinLee.org/Fringe or call 239.939.2767.

Photo by Tom Hall

