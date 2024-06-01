Review: RUNAWAY PRINCESS: A HOPEFUL TALE OF HEROIN, HOOKING, AND HAPPINESS at Off Broadway Palm

The production runs for two more performances.
Review by Karen Goldberg
Playwright Mary Goggin tells her true story of struggling to find her way in this terrific play “Runaway Princess.” There are many characters in Mary’s life - from her own Irish mum, to the bullying schoolmates, the local who gets her addicted to her first drugs. Then there is the pimp who offers her money and freedom in a chaotic world. Mary plays all of these characters (and many more) with enthusiasm and precision. Each character has their own voice, their own facial expressions, and their own personality. Mary embraces each of these roles with gusto. Director Dan Ruth has staged this play well and helped Mary to make bold choices in order to tell this tale. Mary’s writing is so very true and heartfelt.
This brave story is exceptionally told. Mary Goggin brings awareness to human trafficking, bullying and addiction in a real and loving way. Watching her character succeed in the face of such obstacles is a beautiful thing. Run, don’t walk, to see “Runaway Princess…”
The show repeats today at 7pm and Sunday at 2:30pm. For tickets, go to ArtinLee.org/Fringe or call 239.939.2787.
Photo by Tom Hall
Videos