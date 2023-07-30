Review: A CHORUS LINE by Melody Lane Performing Arts Center

Teen Edition

By: Jul. 30, 2023

POPULAR

CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 1 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS to Play Fort Myers in November Photo 2 A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS to Play Fort Myers in November
POTUS Makes its Florida Premiere This Summer Photo 3 POTUS Makes its Florida Premiere This Summer
Experience the Magic of GYPSY KINGS with Nicolas Reyes at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Photo 4 Experience the Magic of GYPSY KINGS with Nicolas Reyes at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

Review: A CHORUS LINE by Melody Lane Performing Arts Center

Melody Lane Performing Arts Center's production of A CHORUS LINE: TEEN EDITION told the well-known story of a group of dancers auditioning to make it into a chorus line. 

The show seems very straightforward, and in some ways, it is. However, the show really delves into each of the dancers and gives us their background stories, traumas, and dreams. It's a captivating show, and Melody Lane did an excellent job with it. The show was performed at Cultural Park Theater, and I was impressed with how they found ways to use the space and fit all of their actors onto the stage.

Zach (Owen Atkins), the director of the show, is running the audition, and he challenges the dancers to step outside of their comfort zones by talking about their lives. He prompts them to reveal their personalities, and it's really interesting to watch. I thought Atkins did very well with this character. Zach's former love, Cassie (Sophia Albrecht), is part of the dancers auditioning, though he believes she is "too good" for the chorus. Albrecht was a wonderful Cassie, and she did a great job showing Cassie's desire to dance. Val was played by Ava Stoeberl, who brought a lot of bold personality to her character, which was a lot of fun. Sheila was played by Yovanna Ignjatic, who was perfectly sassy as Sheila. Diana was played by Athena Belis, and I thought she did an excellent job in this role. Another standout for me was David Hernandez as Paul. He brought so much emotion to his character, and I really appreciated that. The rest of the cast includes Katie Crater as Lori (Zach's assistant), Georgia Rainero as Judy, Katae Boswell as Maggie, Ashlynn Richardson as Bebe, Guinevere Bortnicker-Kiniry as Connie, Luciana Mendez as Mickie, Amya Vosler as Kristine, Zachary Christian as Al, Matthew Brice as Richie, Nicholas Salerno as Don, Walter Ballard as Mark, Julian Viacava as Bobby,  Bradyn Parmelly as Greg, Bailey McArthur as Tricia, Tatiana Robinson as Vickie, Mary Cossentino as Frank, Addison Baggett as Lois, and Emily Feichthaler as Fran. They all had standout moments, and I thought each of them more than did justice to their characters. 

This production was directed by Dana Alvarez and Amber Angeloro, with choreography by Sami Doherty, music direction by Matt Koller, set design by Joe Pavao and Jimmy Spurgeon, costumes by Terri Schafer and Dava Alvarez, and lighting/sound design by Cameron White. This was a very well done production of A CHORUS LINE; I was very impressed with the show and thought the dancing, acting, and singing was all excellent. Some highlights for me included "At The Ballet," "One," and "What I Did For Love."

Though A CHORUS LINE is done, Melody Lane has other shows coming up that you can check out. For more information, click here: https://melodylanepac.com

Photo Credit: Tom Hall



RELATED STORIES - Ft. Myers/Naples

1
Naples TheatreZone Appoints New Board Members Photo
Naples' TheatreZone Appoints New Board Members

TheatreZone, Naples' premier musical theatre, has tapped Rebecca (Becky) Gust as its new board president, and Suzanne Todd as a new board member, announced Mark Danni, TheatreZone's founding artistic director.

2
A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS to Play Fort Myers in November Photo
A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS to Play Fort Myers in November

MagicSpace Entertainment's national tour of A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS will return to the road to visit 30 cities this holiday season including Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW for 2 shows on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

3
POTUS Makes its Florida Premiere This Summer Photo
POTUS Makes its Florida Premiere This Summer

The Laboratory Theater of Florida presents the Florida premiere of POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive by Selena Fillinger. The play will open August 4th at The Laboratory Theater of Florida. 

4
Gulfshore Playhouse Welcomes Three New Board Members Photo
Gulfshore Playhouse Welcomes Three New Board Members

 Gulfshore Playhouse has announced that three newly appointed members have joined its Board of Directors as of July 1, 2023. 

From This Author - Elizabeth James

Elizabeth has always been a fan of the arts. She took dance classes when she was younger, and now she enjoys watching and supporting all the talented theatre performers in Southwest Flo... (read more about this author)

Review: DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID at Broadway Palm Dinner TheatreReview: DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
Review: THE HUNT FOR MILO GATTO by tiny_TheatreReview: THE HUNT FOR MILO GATTO by tiny_Theatre
Review: FOOTLOOSE at Broadway Palm Dinner TheatreReview: FOOTLOOSE at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
Review: SISTER ACT at Broadway Palm Dinner TheatreReview: SISTER ACT at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Videos

Video: Stars Turn Out For A BACK TO THE FUTURE Gala Performance Video Video: Stars Turn Out For A BACK TO THE FUTURE Gala Performance
Watch Derek Klena Perform 'Finale (Come What May)' from MOULIN ROUGE Ahead of Final Show Video
Watch Derek Klena Perform 'Finale (Come What May)' from MOULIN ROUGE Ahead of Final Show
See Highlights of SHUCKED, BACK TO THE FUTURE And More At Broadway In Bryant Park 2023 Video
See Highlights of SHUCKED, BACK TO THE FUTURE And More At Broadway In Bryant Park 2023
Go Inside BACK TO THE FUTURE's Gala Opening Video
Go Inside BACK TO THE FUTURE's Gala Opening
View all Videos

Ft. Myers/Naples SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Producers
The Naples Players (3/13-4/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
The Laboratory Theater of Florida (8/04-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# It's a Wonderful Life (Live Radio Play)
The Naples Players (12/08-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dining Room
The Naples Players (10/04-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Play that Goes Wrong
The Naples Players (5/01-5/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Harvey
The Naples Players (1/10-1/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Marvelous Wonderettes
The Naples Players (11/09-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# White Christmas
Arts Center Theatre (12/13-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Cemetery Club
The Studio Players (8/04-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Queen of Bingo
Arts Center Theatre (2/07-2/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You