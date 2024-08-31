Review: 13 THE MUSICAL at Players Circle Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



What happens when you gather 28 teenagers in the confines of Players Circle Theater? You generate enough energy to light up McGregor Boulevard.

The theater has started an arts education program called Players Circle Studio, and its inaugural production, 13: The Musical, opened August 30 for a run of four performances. The audience on opening night included, as you might expect, lots of parents and siblings, so the reception was enthusiastic.

But you didn’t have to be related to any of the talented cast to thoroughly enjoy the evening.

The plot centers on Evan Goldman who is about to turn 13 when he is uprooted from New York City to a small town in Indiana. Grappling with his parents’ divorce and his upcoming bar mitzvah, Braden Heckman as Evan shows a lot of stamina as he spends much of the play onstage. He has a strong voice and an All-American boy persona perfect for the role.

His love interest, Mia Zottolo as Patrice, portrays indignant effectively, but really shines in her quieter, wistful moments.

Jonny Serrat handles the physical challenge of playing Archie, a character with a disability who uses crutches. Serrat also has good comic timing.

A couple musical numbers really tickled me. Gabe Cruz as the school’s quarterback, and Gabe Nudi and Evan Barrero as his two buddies give Motown flare to “Hey, Kendra,” the girl Cruz has his eye on.

Halle Heckman as Kendra is perfect casting, and Ollie Anderson as her frenemy Lucy is definitely someone you wouldn’t want to cross.

In “Being a Geek,” the stage is filled with rabbis with attitude led by Ethan Mohring.

Director and choreographer Kimberly Suskind, Assistant Director AJ Mendini, and Music Director Rachael Lord have made an effort to make this show as inclusive as possible and give everyone in the ensemble a moment to shine.

The show plays twice on Aug. 31 and closes on Sept. 1, so call 239.800.3292 quickly to get a ticket. Here’s some advice: Take note of these kids’ names, so when those names are in lights, you can be the one to brag you saw them when they first started out.

