RENT is Onstage Now at The Belle Theatre

The production is on stage now through August 11th.

By: Aug. 06, 2024
Loosely based on Puccini's La Bohème, RENT follows an unforgettable year in the lives of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. With its inspiring message of joy and hope in the face of fear, this timeless celebration of friendship and creativity reminds us to measure our lives with the only thing that truly matters-love.

RENT features a Book, Music and Lyrics by Jonathan Larson, and contains adult themes and strong language which may not be suitable for all audiences. Parental discretion advised.

The production is on stage now through August 11th with matinee (2pm) and evening (7:30pm) performances.

Tickets: $25 Adults / $15 Students

Purchase tickets online at www.TheBelleTheatre.com or by calling 239-323-5533.




