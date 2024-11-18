Previews: GREETINGS at Players Circle Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Players Circle Theater is getting in the Christmas spirit with Tom Dudzick’s heartwarming holiday comedy, GREETINGS, running November 25th – December 22nd, 2024.

This miraculously funny comedy follows a Catholic boy who brings his Jewish/atheist fiancée home for the holidays to meet his very traditional family. Filled with humor and fantasy, this touching and endearing play is about a family blessed with an unexpected miracle.

Players Circle’s production promises to deliver plenty of love, laughter, miracles, and mirth.

“All at once, charming and poignant - GREETINGS is an uproarious blend between ALL IN FAMILY and MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET,” said Players Circle Theater’s Associate Artistic Director and the play’s director, Ted Wioncek III.

This production also marks a new era for Players Circle, as the theater has recently reached an agreement with Actors’ Equity Association that will permit the theater to hire members of the union under a Guest Artists contract.

Actors’ Equity Association is the American labor union representing those who work in love theatrical performance. It is the same labor union the governs all Broadway productions, as well as America’s largest regional theatres.

GREETINGS stars AEA member Douglas Rees in the Scrooge/Archie Bunker-esque role of Phil, a grouchy man who is stuck in his ways.

Rees is a prominent figure in professional regional theatre. He has appeared in theatres across the nation, including Denver Center Theatre Company, Shakespeare Theatre of DC, Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Pittsburgh Public Theatre, City Theatre (Pittsburg), and the Wilma Theatre Theatre and the Arden Theatre in Philadelphia. In addition, he has appeared in various films and television programs, including 30 ROCK and FBI.

“This is a major step for our organization – one that will allow us to widen our talent pool and continue to allow us to bring Southwest Florida audiences the very best of the best,” added Players Circle’s Artistic Director Robert Cacioppo.

In 1990, Cacioppo turned Pirate Playhouse into the area’s only resident Actors’ Equity Association company. Eight years later, he and his wife, Carrie Lund Cacioppo, founded Florida Rep, champing the theatre into “One of America’s Top Reparatory Companies,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

The production also welcomes back four Players Circle Theater ensemble members to the stage, including Natalie Brouwer (Breaking Legs, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change), Shane Dinan (Godspell, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change), Harvey Evans (Butterflies Are Free, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), and former Equity member, Producing Director Carrie Lund Cacioppo (Bedroom Farce, Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks, Butterflies Are Free, The Cocktail Hour). Prior to withdrawing from the union, Lund performed more roles under an Actors’ Equity Contract than any actor in Southwest Florida history.

The cast is joined by an expert team of designers, including Set Design by Steven McLean (Bedroom Farce, My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra, Godspell, Proof, Butterflies Are Free, Ho! Ho! Ho! The Christmas Show, Breaking Legs). Lighting & Sound Designer by Tyler Omundsen (Proof, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, I Love You/Now Change) and Costume Design by Emily Dellyn Johnson. Technical Direction by Gavin White. Production Stage Management by Meaghan Daley.

The production will also launch Players Circle’s new Audience Engagement Inactive, showcasing a twenty-minute post-performance Talk-Back following the Saturday, Dec 7th 3:00PM performance. The Talk-Back will feature exclusive discussions with the entire cast and creative team behind the production, as well as field questions from the audience.

Discounted Previews November 25 – 27

Opening Night November 29 – December 22

Directed by Ted Wioncek III

Sponsored by Dave & Cheryl Copham

For more information, please visit PlayersCircleTheater.com or call 239-800-3292.

