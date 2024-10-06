Previews: BEDROOM FARCE at Players Circle Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Players Circle Theater opens their 2024-2025 season with Alan Ayckbourn’s intertwining tale of four couples, Bedroom Farce, running October 22nd –November 17th, 2024.

A wickedly funny comedy, BEDROOM FARCE is about the blithe inconsideration of the suffering.

Trevor and Susannah are a couple whose marriage is headed for the rocks, and over the course of one endless Saturday evening, played out in three bedrooms, the two of them blaze a path of destruction through the married lives of six of their nearest and dearest friends. Chaos ensues as the two of them lay waste to three seemingly happily married couples: Nick and Jan, Malcolm and Kate, and even Trevor’s own parents, Ernest and Delia.

Players Circle’s production delivers powerful characterizations, strong comic timing, and plenty of laughter.

“We are excited to welcome audiences back to Players Circle after a tremendously successful season, with one of the most intelligently written comedies of all time,” cheered Players Circle Theater’s Artistic Director and the play’s director, Robert Cacioppo.

Bedroom Face welcomes back to the stage several of Southwest Florida favorites, including Producing Director Carrie Lund Cacioppo (Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks, Butterflies Are Free, The Cocktail Hour, Miracle on South Division Street), Chloe Elliott-Chan (Proof), Jim Heffernan (Breaking Legs), Steven Kennedy (The Foreigner), AJ Mendini (My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra, Godspell), Kimberly Suskind (My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra, Godspell, Ho! Ho! Ho! The Christmas Show, The Cocktail Hour), Madelaine Weymouth (The Foreigner), and Associate Artistic Director Ted Wioncek III (My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra, Butterflies Are Free, Breaking Legs, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change).

The cast is joined by an expert team of designers, including Set Design by Steven McLean (My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra, Godspell, Proof, Butterflies Are Free, Ho! Ho! Ho! The Christmas Show, Breaking Legs). Lighting by Will Gibbons Brown (My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra, Godspell, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change), Sound Design by Trace Talley (13 – The Musical, My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra, A Day in Hollywood/A Night on Broadway), and Costume Design by Sallyanne Bianchetta (Godspell, Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks, Proof, Butterflies Are Free, Ho! Ho! Ho! The Christmas Show). Technical Direction by Gavin White. Production Stage Management by Meaghan Daley.

Cacioppo concluded, “Ayckbourn’s worldwide masterpiece of comedy is highly relatable. Audiences will see themselves in each character, as well as to the marital woes they are forced into dealing with by one inconsiderate couple.”

Players Circle Theater’s production is sponsored by Mary McVay and Media Sponsor – Florida Weekly.

