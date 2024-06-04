Jump And Jive With SWING! At Broadway Palm!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway Palm will be jumpin' and jivin' now through June 22, 2024 with the musical with a great big exclamation mark SWING! The Tony nominated musical celebrates the music and dance phenomenon that swept the nation in the 30's and 40's.

Swing exploded out of Harlem and shattered cultural and ethnic barriers and now you can relive the dance phenomenon that swept the world. You'll hear over 30 songs from the Big Band Era including It Don't Mean a Thing If It Ain't Got that Swing, Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy, In The Mood, Sing Sing Sing, Stompin' at the Savoy, Cry Me A River, Bounce Me Brother and more.

This all singing, all dancing extravaganza is directed and choreographed by Amy Marie McCleary. Amy is excited to bring this production to life, inspired by her passion for the music, dance and spirit of the 1930's and 40's.

Jump and jive over to Broadway Palm now through June 22, 2024, because it don't mean a thing if it ain't got that Broadway Palm Swing! Performances are Wednesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Tickets are $60 to $85 with group and children's prices available. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.

