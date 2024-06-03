TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT – THE ROD STEWART TRIBUTE Comes to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall In February 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tonight's The Night – The Rod Stewart Tribute to perform at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at 8PM.

Singer Rob Caudill along with legendary drummer Carmine Appice and Rod Stewart's former sax player Katja Rieckermann, lead an incredibly talented live tribute band that accurately recreates the sound, excitement, and fun of a Rod Stewart Concert! Singer Rob Caudill looks, sings and moves exactly like Rod Stewart. He has performed all over the world, mesmerizing crowds with his amazing vocals and high energy portrayal of Rod Stewart.

A typical Tonight's the Night set includes all of ROD's biggest hits including Maggie May, Hot Legs, Rhythm of My Heart, Forever Young, Have I Told You Lately That I Love You, Tonight's the Night, Sailing, Do You Think I'm Sexy, and so many more! Rob has appeared regularly in the longest running Las Vegas based tribute show, “Legends In Concert”. His dazzling production of Tonight's The Night features another Rod Stewart's former band member, Katja Rieckermann on saxophone, rounding out a supercharged line-up of extraordinary talent that can't be missed.

*All shows, dates, times and ticket prices are subject to change. Prices do not include processing fees and sales tax.

Tickets on sale Friday, June 7 at 10AM and can be purchased online at www.bbmannpah.com, by calling 239-481-4849 or in person at the Box Office.

