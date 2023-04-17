Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: NUNSENSE Opens At Music & Arts Community Center!

Nunsense will run until April 29th at Music & Arts Community Center in Fort Myers. 

Apr. 17, 2023  

Nunsense open Thursday April 13th at Music & Arts Community Center in Fort Myers. The show will run until April 29th.

Nunsense begins when the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters, and they are in dire need of funds for the burials. The sisters decide that the best way to raise the money is to put on a variety show.

Here we meet Reverend Mother Regina, a former circus performer; Sister Mary Hubert, the Mistress of Novices; a streetwise nun from Brooklyn named Sister Robert Anne; Sister Mary Leo, a novice who is a wannabe ballerina; and the delightfully wacky Sister Mary Amnesia, the nun who lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head.

Featuring star turns, tap and ballet dancing, an audience quiz, and comic surprises, this show has become an international phenomenon!!! For Tickets visit Click Here.

Photos: NUNSENSE Opens At Music & Arts Community Center!
Cara Chumbley

Photos: NUNSENSE Opens At Music & Arts Community Center!
Patrece Bloomfield, Whitney Grace, Cara Chumbley, Natalie Brouwer, Eliette Rogers

Photos: NUNSENSE Opens At Music & Arts Community Center!
Patrece Bloomfield, Whitney Grace, Cara Chumbley, Natalie Brouwer, Eliette Rogers

Photos: NUNSENSE Opens At Music & Arts Community Center!
Patrece Bloomfield, Whitney Grace, Cara Chumbley, Natalie Brouwer, Eliette Rogers

Photos: NUNSENSE Opens At Music & Arts Community Center!
Patrece Bloomfield, Whitney Grace, Cara Chumbley, Natalie Brouwer, Eliette Rogers

Photos: NUNSENSE Opens At Music & Arts Community Center!
Patrece Bloomfield, Whitney Grace, Cara Chumbley, Natalie Brouwer, Eliette Rogers

Photos: NUNSENSE Opens At Music & Arts Community Center!
Natalie Brouwer

Photos: NUNSENSE Opens At Music & Arts Community Center!
Cara Chumbley,

Photos: NUNSENSE Opens At Music & Arts Community Center!
Cara Chumbley,

Photos: NUNSENSE Opens At Music & Arts Community Center!
Natalie Brouwer

Photos: NUNSENSE Opens At Music & Arts Community Center!
Natalie Brouwer

Photos: NUNSENSE Opens At Music & Arts Community Center!
Natalie Brouwer

Photos: NUNSENSE Opens At Music & Arts Community Center!
Patrece Bloomfield

Photos: NUNSENSE Opens At Music & Arts Community Center!
Patrece Bloomfield

Photos: NUNSENSE Opens At Music & Arts Community Center!
Patrece Bloomfield

Photos: NUNSENSE Opens At Music & Arts Community Center!
Patrece Bloomfield

Photos: NUNSENSE Opens At Music & Arts Community Center!
Patrece Bloomfield

Photos: NUNSENSE Opens At Music & Arts Community Center!
Patrece Bloomfield, Whitney Grace, Cara Chumbley, Natalie Brouwer, Eliette Rogers

Photos: NUNSENSE Opens At Music & Arts Community Center!
Cara Chumbley,

Photos: NUNSENSE Opens At Music & Arts Community Center!
Whitney Grace, Patrece Bloomfield

Photos: NUNSENSE Opens At Music & Arts Community Center!
Eliette Rogers

Photos: NUNSENSE Opens At Music & Arts Community Center!
Natalie Brouwer, Patrece Bloomfield, Whitney Grace

Photos: NUNSENSE Opens At Music & Arts Community Center!
Cara Chumbley

Photos: NUNSENSE Opens At Music & Arts Community Center!
Cara Chumbley

Photos: NUNSENSE Opens At Music & Arts Community Center!
Cara Chumbley, Natalie Brouwer, Eliette Rogers

Photos: NUNSENSE Opens At Music & Arts Community Center!
Natalie Brouwer, Whitney Grace

Photos: NUNSENSE Opens At Music & Arts Community Center!
Patrece Bloomfield, Whitney Grace, Cara Chumbley, Natalie Brouwer, Eliette Rogers

Photos: NUNSENSE Opens At Music & Arts Community Center!
Patrece Bloomfield, Whitney Grace, Cara Chumbley, Natalie Brouwer, Eliette Rogers




More Hot Stories For You


share