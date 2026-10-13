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Photos: 9 TO 5 Opens at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Performances will run through November 14.

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Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre is presenting its Main Stage production of 9 to 5 The Musical, running Now through November 14, 2026. Based on the hit film, this rollicking musical comedy brings together friendship, revenge, empowerment, and plenty of workplace mayhem.

Set in the late 1970s, 9 to 5 The Musical follows office workers Violet, Judy, and Doralee as they band together to outsmart their tyrannical boss and transform their workplace into a model of equality and respect. As their outrageous plan unfolds, the three women discover the power of friendship and the courage to stand up for what is right.

Featuring an original score by Dolly Parton, including the unforgettable title number, 9 to 5 The Musical delivers big laughs, dynamic characters, high-energy musical numbers, and an inspiring reminder that change begins with courage. Broadway Palm offers a complete afternoon or evening out with a delicious buffet and top-notch live theatre all under one roof.

Photos: 9 TO 5 Opens at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre — photo 1 of 3


The cast of 9 To 5

Photos: 9 TO 5 Opens at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre — photo 2 of 3


The cast of 9 To 5

Photos: 9 TO 5 Opens at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre — photo 3 of 3


The cast of 9 To 5

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