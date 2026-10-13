Photos: 9 TO 5 Opens at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

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Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre is presenting its Main Stage production of 9 to 5 The Musical, running Now through November 14, 2026. Based on the hit film, this rollicking musical comedy brings together friendship, revenge, empowerment, and plenty of workplace mayhem.

Set in the late 1970s, 9 to 5 The Musical follows office workers Violet, Judy, and Doralee as they band together to outsmart their tyrannical boss and transform their workplace into a model of equality and respect. As their outrageous plan unfolds, the three women discover the power of friendship and the courage to stand up for what is right.

Featuring an original score by Dolly Parton, including the unforgettable title number, 9 to 5 The Musical delivers big laughs, dynamic characters, high-energy musical numbers, and an inspiring reminder that change begins with courage. Broadway Palm offers a complete afternoon or evening out with a delicious buffet and top-notch live theatre all under one roof.



The cast of 9 To 5

The cast of 9 To 5

The cast of 9 To 5

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 06 Hrs 18 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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