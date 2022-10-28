Opera Naples Sets Date For Seville Soirée Gala 2023
The event will take place on February 28, 2023.
Opera Naples, one of Naples' top performing arts organizations, will host their annual Gala on Feb. 28, 2023, chaired by Cindy Stegemann and Louise Ost, alongside honorary chair Mayor Teresa Heitmann. Featuring acclaimed Spanish-inspired entertainment led by Maestro and Naples Cultural Ambassador Ramón Tebar, the gala will return to Arthrex One after a highly successful event last year.
Themed Seville Soirée - Por Amor a la Música, "for the love of music," guests will enjoy an energetic, passionate evening of sultry Spanish music and dancing, cocktails, dinner and a live auction featuring exclusive, one-of-a-kind items. Attire for the Latin affair will be cocktail chic with jackets requested.
For Opera Naples, the annual gala serves as the major fundraising event of the year, supporting diverse opera productions as well as educational programming provided to over 3,000 students each year at no cost. This year, proceeds from the gala will also support the Opera Naples Rebuilding Fund and efforts to recover and rebuild the first floor and theater following the devastating damage from Hurricane Ian that has impacted the Wang Opera Center.
Individual tickets are $500; table pricing starts at $5,000. A variety of sponsorship opportunities are available.
For information, visit OperaNaples.org or contact 239-963-9050 or info@OperaNaples.org.
Dedicated to presenting high-quality opera productions and concerts featuring internationally renowned performers and directors, Opera Naples is an artistic powerhouse. Since its inception, the company has presented well-known grand operas such as "La bohème," "Carmen," "Faust, "La Traviata," "Madama Butterfly," "Rigoletto," "Tosca" and more. An advocate of community service and education outreach, Opera Naples has introduced opera to more than 60,000 children since its inception through its various programs, including Lee and Collier County in-school programs and performances, the Resident Artists Program and Summer Youth Program. The company is also dedicated to nurturing the region's promising young talent through the Opera Naples Academy led by a faculty of revered opera luminaries who offer an immersive program of vocal instruction, lectures and masterclasses. The company has earned local, regional, and state government support. For more information, visit OperaNaples.org or contact info@OperaNaples.org.
