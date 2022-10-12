Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Opera Naples Announces Updates to the 2022-23 Season

Mozart's Masterful One-Act Comedies scheduled for Oct. 15 and 16 have been postponed until further notice.

Oct. 12, 2022  

Opera Naples, one of Naples' leading performing arts organizations, has announced changes to its 2022-23 season due to the impact of Hurricane Ian. The Wang Opera Center sustained significant water damage as a result of the storm, affecting the first performances of the season.

Mozart's Masterful One-Act Comedies scheduled for Oct. 15 and 16 have been postponed until further notice. The showing of Elektra for the summer opera film series on Oct. 19 has been canceled.

A new venue for Olé: A Celebration of Spanish Music, currently scheduled for Nov. 4 as part of ¡ARTE VIVA!, will be announced at a later date.

Programming for the remainder of the season will remain unchanged at this time.

For additional information, contact 239-963-9050 or visit OperaNaples.org.

Dedicated to presenting high-quality opera productions and concerts featuring internationally renowned performers and directors, Opera Naples is an artistic powerhouse. Since its inception, the company has presented such well-known grand operas as "La bohème," "Carmen," "Faust, "La Traviata," "Madama Butterfly," "Rigoletto," "Tosca" and more. An advocate of community service and education outreach, Opera Naples has introduced opera to more than 60,000 children since its inception through its various programs, including Lee and Collier County in-school programs and performances, the Resident Artists Program and Summer Youth Program. The company is also dedicated to nurturing the region's promising young talent through the Opera Naples Academy led by a faculty of revered opera luminaries who offer an immersive program of vocal instruction, lectures and masterclasses. The company has earned local, regional, and state government support. For more information, visit OperaNaples.org or contact info@OperaNaples.org.


