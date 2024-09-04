News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Neil Simon's RUMORS Kicks Off Fall Theatre Season at The Naples Players

Performances run October 2nd through October 20th, 2024.

By: Sep. 04, 2024
Neil Simon's RUMORS Kicks Off Fall Theatre Season at The Naples Players
 The Naples Players has announced the opening of their fall theater season with Neil Simon's crowd-pleasing uproarious farce, Rumors, running from October 2nd through October 20th, 2024, in the newly renovated Kizzie Theater. This production marks the second performance of TNP's 71st season presented by Porsche Naples.

Rumors, sponsored locally by Gallerie Indigo, is a fast-paced, side-splitting comedy that showcases Neil Simon's brilliance in crafting witty dialogue and absurd situations. The story unfolds at a dinner party gone awry when the host is found injured, and the guests are left scrambling to protect their reputations. As rumors and misunderstandings spiral out of control, the result is a hilarious evening of theatrical mayhem.

Directed by TNP veteran performer and director, James Duggan, the cast includes (in alphabetical order) Jody Cameron, Peter Caporal, Alanna Dachille, Shelley Gothard, Tom Rex, Aricka Rode, Matt Schwabauer, Mary Seslar, Aseem Upadhyay, and Courtney Vanasse. 

Tickets are available online at NaplesPlayers.org or by calling the TNP Box Office at (239) 263-7990.  Prices range from $41-$55. Shows run Wednesday thorough Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. 




