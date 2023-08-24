NOISES OFF to Open 15th Season at The Laboratory Theater of Florida

The Laboratory Theater of Florida is thrilled to open its 15th season with Michael Frayn's hilarious physical comedy Noises Off.

Actor love triangles, an ineffective director, and a perpetually drunk actor are just the beginning of the challenges a British theater troupe is having. As they try to get their sex comedy in front of an audience, misunderstandings, and hot tempers lead to messy situations for the cast. Noises Off is a slapstick farce with outrageous onstage and behind-the-scenes shenanigans that'll leave you gasping for air.

"If you've ever wanted to sit in on a rehearsal or be backstage while a show is going on, Noises Off gives you that glimpse into the patience, the stress, and the artistry of the crew and cast as they prepare to tour a (terrible) little play. Noises Off is a great farce, sitting solidly among the great plays of the 20th century. The physical humor is robust, the buffoonery is outstanding, and you need a cast that understands comedic timing - this cast works in absolute comedic sync, and I am delighted to have them as an ensemble," says Producing Artistic Director Annette Trossbach.

Directed by Annette Trossbach, with Tijuanna Clemons as Assistant Director, Noises Off features Steven Coe (Freddy), Holly Zammerilla (Dotty), Madelaine Weymouth (Belinda), Reuben Morgan (Lloyd), Les Englehart (Tim), Waner Del Rosario (Garry), Art Keen (Selsdon), Jania Boucher (Poppy), and Emilie Baartman (Brooke). Stage management by Todd Lyman, set design by Jonathan Johnson and Gabrielle Lansden.

Performance dates:

September 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30 at 7:30 PM

September 10, 17, 24 at 2 PM

October 1 at 2 PM

Special Events:

September 6, 7 at 7:30 PM Half-price preview nights

September 9 at 7:30 PM Teens get a free ticket to the performance (reservations required)

September 21 at 7:30 PM Sensory-friendly performance



There are three instances of adult language.

Noises Off is generously sponsored by Marlene and Darrell Smith.