May. 18, 2019  

Maddy Hayes and Steven Coe Will Star In VENUS IN FUR

Steven Coe & Maddy Hayes will star in this summers production of Venus In Fur by David Ives August 23 - September 8th directed by Anna Segreto.

Thomas Novachek, a director/playwright, has suffered through a long day of abysmal auditions for his adaptation of the German sadomasochistic novel Venus in Furs, until Vanda, a crass and pushy actress, stumbles into his audition room. While Vanda shares the lead character's name, she lacks her sophistication. However, when Thomas agrees to let Vanda read for the role, she displays a surprising understanding of the material. Working through the script with Thomas playing the masochistic male lead, the role-play becomes intense, erotic, and less like acting. David Ives' mesmerizing play explores themes of submission, domination, and power with a fast-paced, mutable language he is known for. Reality and pretend become blurred lines in Venus in Fur, and the question of "who's on top" always has a different answer.

A mysterious, funny and erotic drama, "Venus in Fur" invites "both carnal and cerebral excitement"

The Studio Players
Golden Gate Community Center's Joan Jenks Auditorium
4701 Golden Gate Parkway - Naples
www.thestudioplayers.org - 239.398.9192



