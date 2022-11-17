Join Paul Todd Jr. on November 18, 2022 at 7:30pm for "MACC Presents: The Michael Bublé Experience" at the Music & Arts Community Center in Fort Myers. Paul Todd Jr. pays tribute to Michael Bublé and the great crooners of the past with The Michael Bublé Experience. An accomplished entertainer, singer & songwriter, Paul Todd Jr. got his musical start performing in shows alongside keyboard virtuoso father, Paul Todd. Paul Jr. is known for his energetic stage persona, versatile vocals, percussion prowess, and his ability to emulate music greats like Michael Buble, Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin, Josh Groban, Franki Valli & many more.

Founded in late 1995 by its current music director and CEO, Dr. Andrew Kurtz, the Gulf Coast Symphony (GCS) is now the second-largest non-profit performing arts organization in Lee county. The Gulf Coast Symphony (GCS) endeavors to challenge convention-with its rich tradition of unique and innovative collaborations across multiple genres and disciplines, high-quality dynamic musical performances, active community engagement, and our commitment to social change through arts education. Our ultimate goal is to use music and the arts as a vehicle to unite and strengthen our community. The Gulf Coast Symphony is one of the cultural jewels of Southwest Florida and one of the most dynamic orchestras in the United States. The GCS comprises the Gulf Coast Symphony, the Gulf Coast Chamber Orchestra, the Gulf Coast Jazz Collective, and the Music & Arts Community Center (MACC) which opened in January 2021. The GCS presents over 100 programs that present the best in classical music, jazz, world music, dance, opera, film and musical theater. The Symphony performs at both the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, and it's more intimate 300 seat theater at the MACC.