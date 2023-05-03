Kiki Sanchez to Bring Miami's Latin Flavor To The MACC This Month

Join the Gulf Coast Symphony on May 20 for "Hot Latin Nights" at the Music & Arts Community Center in Fort Myers. Celebrate the start of summer with Hot Latin Nights. Enjoy non-stop music that will get your feet moving, your body swaying as you enjoy cold drinks, street food and dancing to benefit the MACC!

Southwest Florida's Heat Latin Jazz Band will kick off the festivities with its unique mix of multicultural jazz at 6pm.

Taking the stage at 8pm is multiple-Grammy-nominated Peruvian musician Kiki Sanchez and his Salsa quintet, who will heat up the stage of the MACC with Salsa, Bachata, Tango, Merengue and Reggaeton.

Heat Latin Jazz Band is a 7-piece salsa/Latin Jazz group based in Fort Myers, Florida. Their music covers a wide variety of traditional Latin music, ranging from salsa classics, Latin jazz, and original compositions. Jazz classics and hits of today are performed by musicians from a wide variety of cultural backgrounds such as Argentina, Cuba, Ecuador, Trinidad, and Venezuela.

Kiki Sanchez is among the new generation of young Afro-Peruvian Jazz musicians emerging on the national Jazz scene. Born in Lima, Peru, Sanchez began playing piano at age 11. Later he moved to Miami, Florida where he continued studying piano as well as cultivating a deep love for American Jazz. Grammy nominated Sanchez brings an evening of Latin jazz hits to Fort Myers for one night only.

About The Gulf Coast Symphony

Founded in late 1995 by its current music director and CEO, Dr. Andrew Kurtz, the Gulf Coast Symphony (GCS) is now the second-largest non-profit performing arts organization in Lee county. The Gulf Coast Symphony (GCS) endeavors to challenge convention-with its rich tradition of unique and innovative collaborations across multiple genres and disciplines, high-quality dynamic musical performances, active community engagement, and our commitment to social change through arts education. Our ultimate goal is to use music and the arts as a vehicle to unite and strengthen our community. The Gulf Coast Symphony is one of the cultural jewels of Southwest Florida and one of the most dynamic orchestras in the United States. The GCS comprises the Gulf Coast Symphony, the Gulf Coast Chamber Orchestra, the Gulf Coast Jazz Collective, and the Music & Arts Community Center (MACC) which opened in January 2021. The GCS presents over 100 programs that present the best in classical music, jazz, world music, dance, opera, film and musical theater. The Symphony performs at both the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, and its more intimate 300 seat theater at the MACC. For more information www.GulfCoastSymphony.org

Performance Details:

What: Hot Latin Nights

Where: Music & Arts Community Center (13411 Shire Ln, Fort Myers)

When: May 20

Tickets are $25-$35

For ticket call 239.277.1700 or online at GulfCoastSymphony.org