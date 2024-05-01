Gulfshore Playhouse Baker Theatre and Education Center Receives $1 Million Match Gift

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gulfshore Playhouse has announced a large boost to its Next Stage Capital Campaign with an additional contribution, a $1 million matching gift from Glenda and Rich Struthers. This transformative contribution brings the organization one step closer to its ambitious $72 million goal needed to bring the Baker Theatre and Education Center to life.

The Struthers' remarkable support, along with recent $1 million donations from Barbara Lupient and Joan and James Talano, will be recognized through the naming of Pillars of the Community in the Akin Grand Lobby. These gifts, along with major gifts from Christine and Terry Flynn and Deb and Vince Maffeo, underscore the resounding commitment to arts and culture in our greater Naples community.

As Gulfshore Playhouse prepares for the 2024-2025 season in November within its new home, the Baker Theatre and Education Center, this matching gift propels the organization towards its final milestone. With less than $5 million remaining to reach the campaign's objective, every contribution plays a pivotal role in securing the future of this iconic cultural center.

"We are deeply grateful to Glenda and Rich Struthers for their extraordinary generosity and belief in our mission," said Kristen Coury, Founder, CEO, and Producing Artistic Director of Gulfshore Playhouse. "Their matching gift not only amplifies the impact of each new donation but also signifies the unwavering support of our community towards enriching the cultural landscape."

The Next Stage Capital Campaign serves the establishment of a state-of-the-art facility that will serve as a hub for professional theatre, education, and community engagement. From theatrical productions to exciting events and transformative educational programs, Gulfshore Playhouse strives to inspire and uplift audiences of all ages.

Individuals and businesses passionate about fostering the arts are encouraged to join this historic endeavor by making a contribution towards the generous matching gift from the Struthers. Together, we can ensure that Gulfshore Playhouse continues to thrive as a beacon of artistic excellence and cultural enrichment for generations to come.

For more information on how to support the Gulfshore Playhouse Baker Theatre and Education Center Capital Campaign, please visit www.nextstage.gulfshoreplayhouse.org or contact Lisa Halsey, Chief Advancement Officer at lhalsey@gulfshoreplayhouse.org or 239-261-7529 ext. 203.

