Howie Mandel Comes to BBMann in October

Howie Mandel Live comes to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Sunday, October 6, 2024 at 7PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 28 at 10AM and can be purchased online at www.bbmannpah.com, by calling 239-481-4849 or in person at the Box Office.

Howie Mandel has remained a constant force in show business for more than 30 years. He can currently be seen on NBC’s flagship series ​America’s Got Talent where he has served as a judge for eleven seasons. He recently finished production on his new documentary ​Howie Mandel: But Enough About Me. Other recent projects include judging NBC’s ​America’s Got Talent: The Champions, CNBC’s ​Deal or No Deal where he served as executive producer and host and Nat Geo Wild’s ​Animals Doing Things where he co-hosted with his son Alex. He also executive produced the Quibi series ​Kirby Jenner. In 2019, he released his first solo special in 20 years ​Howie Mandel Presents Howie Mandel at the Howie Mandel Comedy Club.

