Florida Repertory Theatre Names Chris Verrill as New Executive Director

Florida Repertory Theatre’s board of directors has announced the hiring of Chris Verrill as the company’s next executive director. Mr. Verrill joins the professional theatre company’s administrative staff and succeeds outgoing executive director, John Martin, who announced his retirement earlier this year after twenty-three seasons with the company.

“Florida Repertory Theatre has a rich 26-year history of producing excellent professional theatre for all of Southwest Florida. It is a privilege and an honor to be joining the expert team that makes this possible,” said Verrill. “I look forward to continuing that tradition, building upon this successful track record, working with an amazing professional team of actors, directors, and behind-the-scenes crew, and bringing more great theatre to our Southwest Florida patrons.”

Chris Verrill spent the last 18 years as executive director of two theatre companies. At Theatrikos Theatre Company in Flagstaff, Arizona, he successfully upgraded facilities during the pandemic, grew the audience and strengthened the theatre’s financial solvency—all while producing high-caliber productions for delighted audiences. At Beijing Playhouse in China, he played a key role in reintroducing theatre—by then a long-lost art form—to a developing country. Prior to that, he was the development director of KIXE-TV, a public television station in Chico/Redding, California, and marketing director of Sentius, a Silicon Valley communications company.



"Chris has an infectious enthusiasm for the theatre and brings an extensive and varied background. We are very excited to have him join us," said Janice Danzig, board of directors' chair.

Mr. Verrill joins Florida Rep’s executive staff as the company ramps up production for its 27thSeason – which opened to preview audiences earlier this month. Mr. Verrill will work alongside producing artistic director, Greg Longenhagen, now in his sixth season in that role, in guiding the company into its next quarter century – and beyond. The pair will help to chart a course forward in an ever-changing entertainment landscape following pandemic closures and damage to the company’s historic home during Hurricane Ian in 2022.



“The future is bright for Florida Rep,” said producing artistic director, Greg Longenhagen. “We have a spectacular 27th season of professional theatre underway and Chris will be a part of its success! He has years of managerial experience across several disciplines and will be a great asset to the team. Together with the board of directors and our staff, we will ensure Florida Rep remains an anchor in downtown Fort Myers, and an arts and cultural hub for families, students, and artists in Southwest Florida.

