Florida Rep Offers A $5 Discount To Audience Members Who Don

Florida Repertory Theatre's season opener, "Always...Patsy Cline" is now playing in the ArtStage Studio Theatre, and audiences who get decked out in their "western wear" will receive a $5 Off coupon for their next ticket to any production in the theatre's 2019-2020 line-up. Playing through November 24, the heartfelt musical is a celebration of Patsy Cline's life and music, and features all of her most beloved songs, including "Walkin' After Midnight," "I Fall to Pieces," and the number one Jukebox hit of all time, "Crazy."



Written and originally directed by Ted Swindley, this heartfelt and compelling true story celebrates the most popular female country singer in recording history and is told through the eyes of her biggest fan and unlikely best friend, Louise Seger. Patsy Cline's legendary voice and rise to stardom took America by storm, and from her early performances in dusty Texas honky-tonks to sell-out concerts at the Grand Ole Opry, Patsy's music left an indelible mark on country music and American culture.



"We are so pleased to open our season with such a celebration of Patsy's music," said Florida Rep Artistic Director, Greg Longenhagen."The ArtStage Studio Theatre is transformed into a Texas Honky-Tonk, and when you walk in, you're immersed in Patsy's world. We want audiences to feel at home, so this is your chance to go all out and wear your boots, hats, fringe, and even your rhinestones! If you come in all decked out, our house manager will give you a coupon to take $5 off your next ticket. I'll see you there, and yes, I'll be wearing my cowboy hat!"



"Always...Patsy Cline" stars Becky Barta as Louise Seger and Bethany Gwen Perkins as Patsy Cline, and both New York Actresses have a history with the musical. Perkins reprises her role after a recent appearance at The Depot Theatre in Ithaca, New York, and Barta's appearance at Florida Rep marks her 30th production of the musical. Barta has played both Patsy and Louise in productions across the country since her appearance in the original Off-Broadway production.



Florida Rep Ensemble Member, Maureen Heffernan, directs the production after recently helming Florida Rep's "The Miracle Worker," "Sylvia" and others. Heffernan is joined by Musical Director, Alex Shields ("Cabaret"), Set Designer, Tim Billman ("Too Marvelous for Words'), Costume Designer, Kristina Tollefson (Florida Rep Debut), Lighting Designer, Anne Carncross (Florida Rep debut), Sound Designer, Katie Lowe ("Million Dollar Quartet"), and ensemble Stage Manager Amy Massari ("Native Gardens").



"Always...Patsy Cline" created and originally directed by Ted Swindley is generously sponsored by Sam Galloway Ford Lincoln, Kearns Restaurant Group, Alexandra & Eunice Bremner, and Martin & Mary Ann McLaughlin.



"Always...Patsy Cline" is already breaking box office records in the ArtStage Studio Theatre, and the run is extended to Nov. 24 due to overwhelming demand. Tickets start at $55. For this musical, onstage cafe table seating is available for $75, and includes two drinks per person and table service. Tickets are available online at www.FloridaRep.org and through the box office at 239-332-4488.



Subscriptions are also on sale now and offer the best seats at the biggest discount. Packages for 9, 8, 7, and 6 shows are now on sale and start as low as $174 for six plays. The popular Six-Show Arcade Theatre Rush Pass is now on sale for $175 and offers the best available seats in the Historic Arcade Theatre 90-minutes before any performance. Subscriptions are available through the box office at 239-332-4488 or toll-free at 877-787-8053.



Performances are Tue. - Thu at 7 PM, Fri. and Sat. at 8 PM, and Thu., Sat., and Sun. at 2 PM.



Box office hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 AM - 5 PM. Again this season, Florida Rep's parking lot will open 2 hours before each performance and offers guests FREE PARKING across the street from the Arcade Theatre.





