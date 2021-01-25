FOOTLOOSE Comes To Naples' Baker Park

The Naples Players' alternative, outdoor season of events comes to a close with the production of Footloose: The Musical live and outdoors in Naples' Baker Park from February 25 through March 7, 2021. Sponsored by First Florida Integrity Bank, the beloved movie-musical bursts onto the live stage with direction and choreography by the well-known husband and wife duo, Dawn Lebrecht Fornara and Charles Fornara.

With dynamic new songs augmenting the powerhouse hits from its bestselling Oscar-nominated score, Footloose celebrates the exhilaration of youth, the wisdom of listening to one another, and the power of forgiveness. The high-energy cast is led by local artists Adam Fasano and Lindsey Walsh, both of whom were cast in 2019's summer musical Mamma Mia! at The Naples Players. The supporting cast includes other local favorites and TNP veteran performers, Bret Poulter and Tina Moroni.

"Continuing to provide opportunities for our community to safely experience the arts has been a challenge to say the least," said TNP Executive Artistic Director and CEO Bryce Alexander. "But we've been able to safely produce magnificent shows and Footloose in Baker Park will be a great bookend on this outdoor season," Alexander continued.

To alleviate the concern and spread of COVID-19, patrons are asked to bring their own outdoor seating and are required to maintain social distance from other parties. Volunteers and staff will be onsite to help mark specific seating circles in the grass for each party. VIP tickets will have socially distanced seating arranged for them. Digital playbills will also be provided via email or download at the event to read on your smart phones or tablets.

Performances are Wednesday through Sunday and both general admission and VIP tickets are still on sale at the TNP Box Offices. Those interested can visit NaplesPlayers.org anytime or call the TNP Box Office at (239) 263-7990.