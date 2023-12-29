Compton & Bennett's comedy show A Cracker at the Ritz returns to The Moe Auditorium at Arts-Bonita in January.

A Florida Cattleman, the tough kind who lived off the Florida land in the late 1800s, met a Fancy Lady, the pretty kind who lived along the coast. He smelled bad. She didn't.

Five generations later, they'd progenized Earlene. And every other Tuesday at 7:00, Earlene skewers the overgrown underbelly of the state she loves.

Earlene is A Cracker at The Ritz. The two-act, social satire is on stage at The Moe Auditorium at Arts-Bonita. It opens January 9.

Earlene tells her audiences about the swamp land scams her family has seen, and about living in an HOA. She reflects on house guests and accidental felonies.

Earlene sings about flea markets, "They'll take your charge card, but they might not bring it back."

Florida's favorite hired gun John Morgan shows up with a lawsuit that's sure to suit everyone.

Earlene, played by Betsy Bennett, is accompanied on piano by the nearly eponymous Ricardo, played by Rick Compton. Together, they are Compton & Bennett a writing and performing team. In addition to A Cracker at The Ritz, they have authored and produced more than a dozen musical comedies.

Most notably, Compton & Bennett are the authors of the Assisted Living: The Musical shows. Their shows have been licensed by dozens of theatrical troupes nationally for hundreds of performances.

Compton & Bennett themselves tour these shows in performing arts centers and theatres from El Portal in Hollywood, CA to The Tropicana Showroom in Atlantic City, NJ. They play about 75 dates a year. Both Rick and Betsy are Life Members of The Dramatists Guild, and Artists-In-Residence at Arts-Bonita.

A Cracker at The Ritz is crafted to be appreciated by locals and tourists alike. It is a non-political theatrical show with some adult content.

A Cracker at The Ritz is in its second year in residence at The Moe. The Moe is an intimate space of about 200-seats, limiting ticket availability. Most performances sell out in advance.

A Cracker at The Ritz opens Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 at The Moe Auditorium at Arts-Bonita on Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs. For tickets and information, visit Click Here or call 239-495-8989.