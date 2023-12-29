Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards

Comedy Show A CRACKER AT THE RITZ Returns to The Moe Auditorium at Arts-Bonita

The production opens Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00.

By: Dec. 29, 2023

POPULAR

HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 1 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
PRIVATE LIVES Comes to Marco Island in January Photo 2 PRIVATE LIVES Comes to Marco Island in January
Featuring Joe Posa and Seth Sikes Will Return at Sunshine Cathedral Center For The Perform Photo 3 Featuring Joe Posa and Seth Sikes Will Return at Sunshine Cathedral Center For The Performing Arts
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Ft. Myers/Naples Awards; HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, HOLLYWOOD AR Photo 4 2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Ft. Myers/Naples Awards; HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, HOLLYWOOD ARMS, The Naples Players & More Lead!

Comedy Show A CRACKER AT THE RITZ Returns to The Moe Auditorium at Arts-Bonita

Compton & Bennett's comedy show A Cracker at the Ritz returns to The Moe Auditorium at Arts-Bonita in January.

A Florida Cattleman, the tough kind who lived off the Florida land in the late 1800s, met a Fancy Lady, the pretty kind who lived along the coast. He smelled bad. She didn't.

Five generations later, they'd progenized Earlene. And every other Tuesday at 7:00, Earlene skewers the overgrown underbelly of the state she loves.

Earlene is A Cracker at The Ritz. The two-act, social satire is on stage at The Moe Auditorium at Arts-Bonita. It opens January 9.

Earlene tells her audiences about the swamp land scams her family has seen, and about living in an HOA. She reflects on house guests and accidental felonies.

Earlene sings about flea markets, "They'll take your charge card, but they might not bring it back."

Florida's favorite hired gun John Morgan shows up with a lawsuit that's sure to suit everyone.

Earlene, played by Betsy Bennett, is accompanied on piano by the nearly eponymous Ricardo, played by Rick Compton. Together, they are Compton & Bennett a writing and performing team. In addition to A Cracker at The Ritz, they have authored and produced more than a dozen musical comedies.

Most notably, Compton & Bennett are the authors of the Assisted Living: The Musical shows. Their shows have been licensed by dozens of theatrical troupes nationally for hundreds of performances.

Compton & Bennett themselves tour these shows in performing arts centers and theatres from El Portal in Hollywood, CA to The Tropicana Showroom in Atlantic City, NJ. They play about 75 dates a year. Both Rick and Betsy are Life Members of The Dramatists Guild, and Artists-In-Residence at Arts-Bonita.

A Cracker at The Ritz is crafted to be appreciated by locals and tourists alike. It is a non-political theatrical show with some adult content.

A Cracker at The Ritz is in its second year in residence at The Moe. The Moe is an intimate space of about 200-seats, limiting ticket availability. Most performances sell out in advance.

A Cracker at The Ritz opens Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 at The Moe Auditorium at Arts-Bonita on Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs. For tickets and information, visit Click Here or call 239-495-8989.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Ft. Myers/Naples

1
PRIVATE LIVES Comes to Marco Island in January Photo
PRIVATE LIVES Comes to Marco Island in January

Private Lives by Nöel Coward comes to Marco Island Center For the Arts in January 2024. Performances run January 3-21, 2024. Learn more about the production here!

2
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Ft. Myers/Naples Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Ft. Myers/Naples Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
Gulfshore Playhouse Launches Spring and Summer Conservatory Programs For Students Ages 5-1 Photo
Gulfshore Playhouse Launches Spring and Summer Conservatory Programs For Students Ages 5-18

As Gulfshore Playhouse prepares for a transition to its new state-of-the-art Baker Theatre and Education Center in Fall 2024, the company has unveiled its Spring and Summer Conservatory programs tailored for aspiring young performers aged 5-18. Learn more about the programs here!

4
Previews: C. S. LEWIS: FURTHER UP AND FURTHER IN at B. B. Mann Photo
Previews: C. S. LEWIS: FURTHER UP AND FURTHER IN at B. B. Mann

The Fellowship for Performing Arts is presenting an unusual evening, C. S. Lewis On Stage: Further Up and Further In, at Barbara B. Mann PAH on January 31, 2024, at 7 pm.  FPA is a not-for-profit New York City-based production company producing theatre and film from a Christian worldview to engage a diverse audience.

More Hot Stories For You

PRIVATE LIVES Comes to Marco Island in JanuaryPRIVATE LIVES Comes to Marco Island in January
Gulfshore Playhouse Launches Spring and Summer Conservatory Programs For Students Ages 5-18Gulfshore Playhouse Launches Spring and Summer Conservatory Programs For Students Ages 5-18
HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Opens TheatreZone's Season Tomorrow Night!HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Opens TheatreZone's Season Tomorrow Night!
Featuring Joe Posa and Seth Sikes Will Return at Sunshine Cathedral Center For The Performing ArtsFeaturing Joe Posa and Seth Sikes Will Return at Sunshine Cathedral Center For The Performing Arts

Videos

Watch a Montage of PURLIE VICTORIOUS on Broadway Video
Watch a Montage of PURLIE VICTORIOUS on Broadway
Character Breakdown: PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Cast Unpacks Their Roles
AMDA Students On 'A Day in the Life' of an Undergraduate Video
AMDA Students On 'A Day in the Life' of an Undergraduate
View all Videos

Ft. Myers/Naples SHOWS
Harvey in Ft. Myers/Naples Harvey
The Naples Players (1/10-1/28)
HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY in Ft. Myers/Naples HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY
Florida Repertory Theatre (3/19-4/14)
Vanities in Ft. Myers/Naples Vanities
Arts Center Theatre (3/13-3/30)
Gulf Coast Symphony at the MACC - Beethoven Symphony No. 4 in Ft. Myers/Naples Gulf Coast Symphony at the MACC - Beethoven Symphony No. 4
Music & Arts Community Center (1/13-1/14)
Rodgers & Hammerstein - A Grand Night for Singing in Ft. Myers/Naples Rodgers & Hammerstein - A Grand Night for Singing
Music & Arts Community Center (1/18-2/03)
Til' Death Do Us Part...Your First! in Ft. Myers/Naples Til' Death Do Us Part...Your First!
Charlotte Performing Arts Center (2/14-2/14)
KEN LUDWIG’S A COMEDY OF TENORS in Ft. Myers/Naples KEN LUDWIG’S A COMEDY OF TENORS
Florida Repertory Theatre (2/13-3/03)
Jazz at the MACC - Who will we be?: A Jazz Suite about the soul in Ft. Myers/Naples Jazz at the MACC - Who will we be?: A Jazz Suite about the soul
Music & Arts Community Center (3/07-3/07)
BEEHIVE: THE 60S MUSICAL in Ft. Myers/Naples BEEHIVE: THE 60S MUSICAL
Florida Repertory Theatre (1/09-1/28)
Sunday Chamber Music: Beaux Arts Trio in Ft. Myers/Naples Sunday Chamber Music: Beaux Arts Trio
Music & Arts Community Center (1/28-1/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You