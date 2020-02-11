Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs Has Announced the Lineup for JUST FOR LAUGHS VALENTINE'S SHOW

Comedy/variety show JUST FOR LAUGHS returns to The Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs on Friday, February 14 at 7:30 p.m. for a special Valentine's Day show in the Moe Auditorium and Film Center, featuring comedians, music, sketches and comedy improvisation.

The event utilizes a variety show format to introduce and feature four comedians over the course of the evening sprinkled with songs, sketches and a bit of audience interaction. Comedian Carmen Vallone, of Comedy Night School and Last Comic Standing-fame, will be joined by Sheena Reagan and Peter Beebe.

Accompanist Lin Hart returns to the show and will join vocalist and emcee Frank Blocker for a few numbers, as well as one of her own. Blocker returns to host the event and is best known for his years at Manhattan's Stage Left Studio in long-running solo shows and appearances with the notorious Forbidden Kiss LIVE!

Special guests for this Valentine's event will be Anne Reed (Fort Myers) and Gary Obeldobel (Bonita Springs) who will revive the crowd-pleasing short play THAT'S AMORE by television writer Arnold Kane. Luis Pages and Melissa Hennig (Naples) will also perform the romantic comedy scene YES VS. NO by New York writer James Pfrehm. And, thanks to hugely popular demand, Hennig will perform some animal calls-yes, animal calls. You have not lived until you've witnessed it.

Part of Center for Performing Arts' "Second Friday" series featuring live theatre, JUST FOR LAUGHS takes place every three months in rotation with FUNNY SHORTS LIVE! and the STAGED READING SERIES.

JUST FOR LAUGHS will be performed Friday, February 14 at 7:30pm in the Moe Auditorium and Film Center, located at the Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Beach, Florida. For more information, call 239-495-8989. Tickets are $20 online at www.artcenterbonita.org.





