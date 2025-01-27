Cast Set for NOISES OFF at Gulfshore Playhouse- Now Extended

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cast and creative team of Noises Off, written by Tony Award winner Michael Frayn, at Gulfshore Playhouse has been revealed. Under the direction of the acclaimed Peter Amster (Gulfshore Playhouse: Barefoot In the Park, The 39 Steps), this beloved comedy will run at the Baker Theatre and Education Center on the Moran Mainstage, promising audiences an unforgettable experience filled with nonstop laughter.

In response to the overwhelming excitement from the community, Gulfshore Playhouse is delighted to announce that the production has already been extended before rehearsals have even begun, giving audiences even more opportunities to enjoy this fun show. With previews running February 23, 25, and 26, Noises Off will open on Thursday, February 27 and will now run through Thursday, March 20. Tickets are selling quickly.

About this Production:

Step into the hilariously chaotic world of Noises Off, a brilliant play-within-a-play that reveals the backstage antics of Nothing On, a fictional production doomed by chaos and calamity. With misplaced props, forgotten lines, and behind-the-scenes drama, this slapstick comedy takes you on a wild ride through the trials and tribulations of a theatre company trying to hold it all together. Ingeniously witty, Noises Off is a celebration of everything that makes live theatre so unpredictable—and so wonderful.

Meet the Cast:

Noises Off features an exceptional cast of seasoned theatre professionals, each bringing their comedic talents to this ensemble-driven farce. Michele Ragusa (Broadway: Ragtime, Titanic, Cyrano), who most recently joined us as Evangeline Harcourt in Anything Goes, will step into the role of Dotty Otley, the scatterbrained yet loveable accomplished actress. Tess Frazer (Steppenwolf: Mary Page Marlowe) will play Brooke Ashton, whose obliviousness and constant search for lost contact lenses add to the mayhem.

Angie Janas (Gulfshore Playhouse: Steel Magnolias, The Merchant of Venice) will take on the role of Poppy Norton-Taylor, the harried stage manager juggling the production, while Edward Staudenmayer (Broadway: Wonderland, first national tour of Anastasia) will take the stage as Lloyd Dallas, the exasperated director trying to wrangle the chaos. Dan Fenaughty (Tuacahn Center for the Arts: Irving Berlin's White Christmas) will bring in the laughs as Gary LeJeune, the over the top actor, and Jordan Sobel (Gulfshore Playhouse: Barefoot In the Park) will delight as confidence-lacking Freddy Fellowes.

Tom Aulino (I Am My Own Wife National Tour) will join us as the loveable and occasionally tipsy Selsdon Mowbray, the veteran actor who's always one line away from disaster. Brian Owen (Gulfshore Playhouse: The 39 Steps) will portray Timothy Allgood, the overwhelmed assistant stage manager, while Larissa Klinger (The 39 Steps National Tour, Virginia Stage Company: Dear Jack, Dear Louise) brings her wit to the endlessly cheerful Belinda Blair.

Rounding out the company are talented understudies, including Susan Dohan, Grant Edward Neale, Matt Miles, and Lily Kren.

Noises Off was cast by Michael Cassara, CSA.

Creative Team:

Master of comedy Peter Amster (Gulfshore Playhouse: Barefoot in the Park) will lead the production. Scenic designer Lee Savage (Broadway: The Lightning Thief; Clue National Tour) designed the multi-level set and Tracy Dorman (Gulfshore Playhouse: Dial M for Murder, Barefoot in the Park) designed the costumes. James E. Lawlor III (Broadway: Be More Chill, Head Over Heels; Gulfshore Playhouse: My Fair Lady) will design the lighting, Joel Abbott (Broadway: All My Sons, The Humans; Gulfshore Playhouse: The 39 Steps) will design the sound, and Mark Rose (Asolo Rep: Dial M for Murder, Born with Teeth) will serve as both fight choreographer and assistant director. Intimacy director Erica Mansfield (Broadway: Mrs. Doubtfire; Gulfshore Playhouse: Dial M for Murder, Anything Goes) and dialect coach Gary Logan (Kennedy Center: Master Class; Gulfshore Playhouse: Steel Magnolias) will join the production, alongside with Stage Manager Mark Johnson (Milwaukee Rep: Prelude to a Kiss, the musical).

Five Reasons You Can't Miss Noises Off at Gulfshore Playhouse:

1. Ingenious Set: The multi-level turntable set flips to reveal the backstage chaos of the play-within-a-play, offering a unique perspective on the hilarity of live theatre.

2. Returning Favorites: Celebrate the return of beloved Gulfshore Playhouse actors and creatives, including Michele Ragusa (Anything Goes), Jordan Sobel (Barefoot In the Park), Brian Owen (The 39 Steps), and director Peter Amster (Barefoot In the Park, The 39 Steps).

3. A Feel-Good Escape: Sometimes we all just need a good laugh. Noises Off is hailed as “the funniest farce ever written.”

4. A Play-Within-a-Play: Theatre lovers will revel in the backstage antics of Nothing On. This clever, slapstick-filled comedy is a loving nod to the quirks, egos, and mishaps of “theatre people.”

5. Extraordinary Venue: Experience Broadway right here in Naples, performed in the stunning new Baker Theatre and Education Center. With its unparalleled design and intimate seating, this is live theatre at its finest.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

LOCATION: The Baker Theatre and Education Center, Moran Mainstage, 100 Goodlette-Frank Road South, Naples, Florida 34102.

SHOW TIMES: Tuesday-Saturday at 7:30PM, Wednesday and Saturday at 2PM, and Sunday at 3PM and 7:30PM. Please check the calendar for any schedule changes.

