COMIC CURE Plans an All-Star Lineup in Their New Home in Boca Raton

Comic Cure has been entertaining audiences with outstanding stand-up comedy since its founding in 2015. And now the popular comedic company has found a new home at Sol Theatre in the heart of Boca Raton.

Comic Cure has hosted some of the biggest names in the industry; their performances are a premier destination for comedy lovers in South Florida. (They also operate out of venues in New Jersey, Philadelphia, and Southwest Florida.)

“There's nothing better than a comedy show in an intimate setting where the laughter is contagious and space between you and the performer is like sitting across from each other at the dinner table. This is what it's like at Sol Theatre,” say Comic Cure’s Founder and Managing Director, Ben Leis.

“Our upcoming season of headliners are handpicked all-stars of stand-up comedy. Each brings a different style and unique story to the stage for the enjoyment of our audiences,” he continues. “Every show thus far has sold out so it's exciting to know that the community is appreciating our efforts to bring award-winning comedy to Boca Raton.”



Comic Cure’s mission is to support local entertainers and local non-profit organizations by using the unifying power of laughter to uplift and engage communities. Over the past eight years they have helped more than 300 not-for-profit organizations raise over 2 million dollars.

Tickets are on sale for all the events and can be purchased online at Click Here. Tickets prices range from $30 to $40. Prices increase by $10 if purchased on the day of the performance.

Free parking is available on site. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own snacks, and beverages are available for a donation – there are no purchase minimums.

December and January Scheduled Comic Cure Performances:

Julie Scoggins (from Last Comic Standing)

December 29 – 30 at 6 pm and 8:30 pm



For more than 25 years, Julie Scoggins has been in the business of putting smiles on people’s faces in comedy venues all over the world. Starting from humble beginnings of open mic nights in Charlotte NC, Julie has risen through the ranks of the industry to become one of the top acts for Carnival Cruise Lines and The Armed Forces Entertainment Group. She is a regular guest on major syndicated media shows such as The Bob & Tom Show, John Boy & Billy, and XM/Sirius Blue Collar Radio. Television appearances include spots on ABC, NBC, CBS and even a part on the Hit Show Last Comic Standing.



Ariel Alias (from Jimmy Kimmel Live)

January 5 & 6 at 6 pm and 8:30 PM

Ariel is a comedian living in New York City. Growing up, this Kentucky Jew made everyone laugh at her bat mitzvah, and the rest is history. Today her comedy is a fun mesh of unique, personal stories mixed with witty and wry observations. Described as “a sly young comic from Kentucky” by the New York Times, Ariel has also been featured in Rolling Stone, the Washington Post, and on Good Morning America. As a traveling stand-up comedian, she has performed on the set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and was named a “New Face” at the 2021 Just For Laughs Comedy Festival. After catching Jimmy Kimmel’s attention with a viral stand-up clip that displayed her cool, calm, and hilarious composure, he invited Ariel to make her late- night television debut on his show! In the same week she also appeared for an interview on the daytime talk show, Sherri.

The Leaning In Tour with Gianmarco Soresi

January 19 & 20 at 6 pm and 8:30 pm

Gianmarco Soresi is a New York based stand-up comedian, actor, and creator known for his sharp societal observation and spry, energetic stage presence. Gianmarco effortlessly commands a room with his animated style, blending upbeat candor with dark comedic beats — which has garnered him critical acclaim from NPR, Esquire, The Atlantic, Buzzfeed, ABC News, and many more. He’s performed stand-up on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Comedy Central, Don’t Tell, The Real Housewives of New York, and was selected as a JFL New Face in 2022. He can be seen in the new multi-comic standup series on Netflix called Verified Standup which debuted on the platform on November 28, 2023. Gianmarco has also acted in Billy Crystal's Here Today, Netflix’s Bonding, Hustlers, The Last OG, and is the host of the popular podcast “The Downside with Gianmarco Soresi.”

Boca Raton Night of Magic & Mentalism (Adults Only)

January 27 at 8 pm

Edward Oschmann is an award-winning close-up, magician and mentalist. He has performed and lectured at the world-famous Magic Castle in Hollywood California. He was also a featured performer at Malone's Magic Bar, at the Boca Resort and Club. His over 40 years in magic has provided the knowledge, and experience to give you sensations of wonder and awe!