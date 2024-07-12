Broadway Palm Children's Theatre to Present LYLE THE CROCODILE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway Palm Children's Theatre presents LYLE THE CROCODILE playing selected matinees July 11 through August 2, 2024.

Based on the children's book, this musical tells the tale of a family who moves into a new home and finds it's already inhabited by a talented reptile named Lyle the Crocodile. This heartwarming and emotional tale is about finding your voice, following your passion, the importance of family and believing in oneself.

Broadway Palm Children's Theatre presents full-scale productions that are great for all ages. Performances are matinees with lunch beginning at Noon and show beginning at 1 p.m. The chef's special buffet includes children's favorites like pizza, chicken nuggets, french fries, pasta and more.

LYLE THE CROCODILE is playing at Broadway Palm selected matinees July 11 through August 2, 2024. Ticket prices for the buffet and the show are only $25 for all ages. Group rates are available for parties of 20 or more. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, by visiting www.BroadwayPalm.com, or by stopping by the box office at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.

