BWW Review: ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID at The Off Broadway Palm

ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID in Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre's Off Broadway Palm Theatre is the story about four friends who made a commitment to be in each other's weddings, no matter how many they have or how old they are.

The cast includes Donna Schulte as Libby Ruth Ames, Autumn O'Ryan as Sedalia Ellicott, ML Graham as Monette Gentry, Kelly Legarreta as Charlie Collins, Jenny Smith as Deedra Wingate, and Lisa Kuchinski as Libby's daughter, Kari Ames-Bissette. I really enjoyed seeing these ladies on stage together. They were all very funny, and I appreciated the authentic feel of the friendship between Libby Ruth, Monette, Charlie, and Deedra. I also really enjoyed how distinct and unique each of their characters was.

This show was silly, and I think in a time like this, silly is exactly what we need. It was very fun to watch the ups and downs of the various weddings the four ladies were part of during the show. Throughout the show, they were bridesmaids in each other's weddings, and at the end, they were all bridesmaids in Kari's wedding. I really liked this detail; it felt right, and it was a sweet way to wrap up this fun story. I would definitely recommend checking out ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID if you get the chance (and it runs through April 19, so you have time if you are practicing social distancing!). It's a perfectly lighthearted show, and I enjoyed it very much.

Broadway Palm currently plans to stay open this month, but they have initiated several measures to keep their theatre clean and safe. If you don't feel well or would rather not go to a show right now and you already have tickets, please consider exchanging your ticket for a later performance or simply donating that ticket money to the theatre.

ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID is playing now through April 19 in the Off Broadway Palm Theatre. The Off Broadway Palm is an intimate 100-seat theatre, located in the main lobby of Broadway Palm. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Ticket prices range from $42 to $62 with discounts available for children and groups of 20 or more. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com, or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.





