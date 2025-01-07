BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY is Now Playing at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get ready to rock and roll as Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre presents Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, now playing through February 15, 2025. This electrifying production tells the inspiring story of Buddy Holly’s meteoric rise to fame, celebrating his original sound and remarkable talent.

Audiences will be treated to live performances of over 20 of Buddy Holly’s greatest hits, including “Maybe Baby,” “Every Day,” “Peggy Sue,” “That’ll Be The Day,” “Oh Boy,” and “Rave On,” as well as Ritchie Valens’ “La Bamba” and The Big Boppers’ “Chantilly Lace.” Experience the energy, music, and legacy of a true rock-and-roll legend in this unforgettable musical journey.

“Actor Hunter Henrickson is an absolute delight to watch on stage from the moment he enters until the moment he exits, as he has mastered Buddy Holly, including the musician's vocal hiccup that became an unforgettable trademark along with his abrupt pitch changes. Henrickson's performance gets two thumbs up as he keeps the energy going until the very end, and even then, he gives the audience one more famous song to end with, which brings everyone to their feet clapping and smiling.” Dave Elias – NBC2

Tickets for Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story are on sale now and can be purchased through the Broadway Palm website, calling the box office, or in person at the theatre. Show and meal prices start at $85, with show-only options available. Group discounts are also offered for parties of 20 or more.

Comments