BAREFOOT IN THE PARK is Now Playing at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre is kicking off its Off Broadway Palm season with Neil Simon’s classic comedy, Barefoot in the Park. This production is playing now through November 16, 2024.

Barefoot in the Park offers a humorous and heartwarming look at the ups and downs of newlywed life. The play centers on Paul and Corie Bratter, a young couple starting their married life in a charming but challenging Manhattan apartment. Their honeymoon bliss is disrupted by an unexpected visit from Corie’s eccentric mother and a dinner with their quirky neighbor, Velasco. As Paul and Corie attempt to play matchmaker, a series of comedic mishaps and misunderstandings ensue, testing their patience and love while revealing the realities of marriage and their contrasting personalities.

Audiences can look forward to an evening filled with laughter, romance, and Neil Simon’s signature wit. Performances will be held at Broadway Palm’s Off Broadway Palm Theatre now to November 16, with shows scheduled Wednesday through Sunday evenings and select matinees. Ticket prices range from $60 to $85, with special rates for groups. Tickets are available now and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com, or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.

Experience the charm and humor of Barefoot in the Park. Secure your tickets today for an unforgettable comedy experience!

Comments