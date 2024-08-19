Agatha Christie's THE MOUSETRAP Now Onstage at Broadway Palm

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre is launching its 32nd Season with Agatha Christie’s renowned thriller, The Mousetrap, running from now until September 21, 2024. Having originally premiered in 1952 at The Ambassadors Theatre in London, this production holds the distinction of being the world’s longest-running play, captivating over ten million viewers. The Mousetrap remains the quintessential murder mystery from the best-selling novelist of all time… case closed!



In a seamless blend of suspense, sophisticated humor, and unforeseen twists, the renowned Queen of Crime, Agatha Christie, crafts a captivating tale of murder mystery. Set in a remote countryside guesthouse, seven strangers find themselves snowed in. Their predicament takes a chilling turn when a police sergeant arrives on skis, revealing there’s a killer among them. As suspicions mount and tension escalates, each guest unveils their murky past, adding layers of intrigue to the unfolding drama.



The Mousetrap is currently playing at Broadway Palm until September 21, 2024. Performances are scheduled Wednesday through Sunday evenings, with selected matinees available. Ticket prices range from $60 to $85, with special rates for groups. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com, or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.

