A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL at The Naples Players to Present Sensory Friendly Performance

The holiday season arrives early this year at The Naples Players with A Christmas Story: The Musical, opening on November 20. Part of TNP’s 71st season, this festive production brings beloved holiday memories and laughs for audiences of all ages.

To celebrate opening night, TNP invites the public to a special Red Carpet event on November 20 from 6:30 to 7:30 PM, offering a memorable night of holiday cheer and community celebration. Attendees can also enjoy the 5th Annual Trees & Teas Festival, which will transform TNP into a winter wonderland of custom designed and themed trees from November 20 through December 22. Open during regular box office hours (Monday - Saturday, 10 AM - 4 PM), the festival is free to attend and showcases beautifully decorated holiday trees along with seasonal teas.

In line with TNP’s commitment to accessible theater, a special Relaxed Performance of A Christmas Story: The Musical will be held on Saturday, December 14 at 2 PM. This sensory-friendly performance allows everyone in the community to experience live theater in a welcoming, supportive environment. Modifications for this performance include:

Lowered sound and light levels

Reduced audience capacity for added comfort

Freedom to move about the theater during the show

Sensory guides to help attendees anticipate moments of heightened effects

$10 advance tickets, $15 at the door

"Our Relaxed Performances allow everyone in the community to experience the magic of live theater in a non-judgmental and accessible setting,” said Bryce Alexander, CEO of The Naples Players. “We are committed to providing a welcoming environment where everyone can enjoy the holiday season with us.”

The talented cast of A Christmas Story: The Musical includes Brad Brenner, Victor Briz, Kaloyan Buelow, Jake Buffington, Emily Cameron, Caroline Coleman, Thomas Currie, Frankie Federico, Tao Haas, Amy Hughes, Catherine Jeanty, Landon Libbey, Madison Mance, Jennifer Mance, Nick Mehler, Peggy Monson, Gavin Ott, Ariela Padejka-Savov, Zachary Philippon, Matias Piscoya, Thomas Richardson, Victoria Rinaldi, Isabella Sisay, Sue Smith, Vanessa Tarabocchia, Norman Toback, Alessa Vazquez, Jack Weld, and Bealey Cate White.

Join in at The Naples Players as we celebrate the holiday season with this heartwarming tale of family, friendship, and holiday magic. A Christmas Story: The Musical runs from November 20 to December 22, with tickets ranging from $41-$55 online or by calling the box office at (239) 263-7990.

