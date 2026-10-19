OLYMPES Will Play La Scala Paris Beginning in November
Performances will run from Nov. 7 through Dec. 31.
La Scala Paris will present “Olympes,” a musical theater production written by Rachel Arditi and Justine Heynemann, from Nov. 7 through Dec. 31. Heynemann directs the production, which examines the life and political activism of French playwright and revolutionary Olympe de Gouges during the French Revolution.
Set in 1789, the production follows de Gouges as she attempts to have her play “Zamore et Mirza” performed at the Comédie-Française. After facing rejection, she becomes involved in the political upheaval taking place across France and advocates for women’s equality in the emerging society.
The production combines theater and music to explore de Gouges’ efforts to challenge the exclusion of women from the principles of liberty and equality associated with the French Revolution. The show features a score by Manuel Peskine and choreography by Charlotte Avias.
The cast includes Arditi, Éléonore Arnaud, Valérian Béhar-Bonnet or Alexandre Lucas-Bécourt, Simon Cohen, Juliette Perret, Antoine Prud’homme de La Boussinière, Marie Sambourg, Sylvain Sounier, Adrien Urso, and Kim Verschueren or Hannah-Jazz Mertens. Alternating performers are listed for select roles.
The creative team includes scenic designer Marie Hervé, lighting designer Helena Castelli, Costume Designer Julia Brochier and wig designer Julie Poulain. Capucine Tincelin serves as assistant director, with Lucas-Bécourt also credited as assistant director.
Performances will take place in the Grande Salle at La Scala Paris. Showtimes are listed at 5 p.m. or 9 p.m., depending on the performance date. The production runs approximately one hour and 50 minutes and is recommended for audiences ages 10 and older.
Tickets are priced from 14 euros to 48 euros and can be purchased through the theater’s official website. Patrons can select a performance date and time through the online booking calendar.
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