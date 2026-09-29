THE MAN WHO WOULD BE KING to Premiere at Actors Theatre of Indiana Lab Series
DJ Salisbury directs the production, which features a cast including Pete Scarbrough and Scot Greenwell.
THE MAN WHO WOULD BE KING is a new musical adaptation of Rudyard Kipling's classic story. This new adaptation is written by DJ Salisbury with music by Neil Berg.
The story is narrated by a newspaper correspondent in British colonial India, who encounters two British adventurers intent on travelling to the remote region of Kafiristan and setting themselves up as kings among a tribe of people who are descendants of members of the army of Alexander the Great, isolated from the modern world after their Greek ancestors were stranded there by an avalanche during Alexander's campaign through the region. The story explores themes of ambition, imperialism, and man's hubris, highlighting the dangers of overreaching ambition and the fragile nature of power built on deception and fear.
The show's creative team includes nationally respected theater director and playwright DJ Salisbury (Whisper Darkly, Moonshine & Mistletoe) and off-Broadway composer Neil Berg (Grumpy Old Men, The 12, Prince & the Pauper). The show has already had multiple readings and workshops and is scheduled for a NYC premiere later in the year following the ATI reading.
DJ Salisbury serves as director and author, with Ginger Stoltz as music director and Darrin Murrell as stage manager. The cast features Pete Scarbrough as Daniel Dravot, Scot Greenwell as Peachy Carnahan, Clay Mabbit as Cedric Marsh, Brooklyn Stewart as Roxane, Keith Potts as Billy Fish, Sean Young as Nikaios, Jaddy Ciucci as Priestess Aletha, Nathalie Cruz as Hestia, Josh Maldonado as Priest Imbra, and Elizabeth Akers in the ensemble. A free performance will take place Sunday, October 4 at 2:00 p.m. at the Carmel Clay Public Library. Registration is available via Eventbrite.
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